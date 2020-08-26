 Skip to content
(WTMJ)   Watch a white guy shoot two people in the middle of a Kenosha, WI street and then try his best to surrender but the cops won't even detain him, let alone shoot him 7 times in the back. UPDATE: Suspect arrested   (wtmj.com) divider line
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any bets the murder the uniformed police just let him leave is because he is a police officer?
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was EVER a more perfect summary of what this is all about, that's it right there.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a new low for this country.
https://newsone.com/4002924/kyle-ritt​e​nhouse-jacob-blake-protest-shooter-ide​ntified/

We intend to respond to this.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much you want to bet he'll be promoted as a right-wing hero?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Any bets the murder the uniformed police just let him leave is because he is a police officer?


The murderer is 17 years old apparently, so probably not?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this is a way to make sure the riots tonight are all nice and settled down.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: eurotrader: Any bets the murder the uniformed police just let him leave is because he is a police officer?

The murderer is 17 years old apparently, so probably not?


Nice, so that photo of him smoking is another crime we can add to the list.

///Aside from the murder and not having a FOID that it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and yet blue lives. . .
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: This is a new low for this country.
https://newsone.com/4002924/kyle-ritte​nhouse-jacob-blake-protest-shooter-ide​ntified/

We intend to respond to this.


Considering that he is at large, the Weeners should be "has anyone seen Kyle?"
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Jack Sabbath: eurotrader: Any bets the murder the uniformed police just let him leave is because he is a police officer?

The murderer is 17 years old apparently, so probably not?

Nice, so that photo of him smoking is another crime we can add to the list.

///Aside from the murder and not having a FOID that it.


I mean it could have been worse. He could have been vaping.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's still at large?

Look for the cop cars at the nearest Burger King.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the Hell was this guy allowed to leave, let alone live? Oh ya, he's a white guy.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: eurotrader: Any bets the murder the uniformed police just let him leave is because he is a police officer?

The murderer is 17 years old apparently, so probably not?


He was a cop wannabe in a Police Explorer program
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like he was wearing a hoodie and carrying Skittles, subby.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: This is a new low for this country.
https://newsone.com/4002924/kyle-ritte​nhouse-jacob-blake-protest-shooter-ide​ntified/

We intend to respond to this.


The cop that shot a man 7 times in the back for no legal reason has not been arrested and charged, so a police wannabe that killed 2 and wounding others is unlikely to be arrested anytime soon.  It is showing how broken the justice is and the color of a person's skin determines which justice system that get.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too late to get him in as an RNC speaker?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Any bets the murder the uniformed police just let him leave is because he is a police officer?


Probably a relative.

/ Like the kid running down people with his jeep. Kids of cops are even worse than the cops.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: ACAB


Apparently many of them are also RACIST Bastards
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There Must Be More To The Story!
 
FlyinS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not going to detain one of their friends
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17 years old, but he purposefully got his weapon and drove to a neighboring state, committed 2 murders, and then left.  This asshole better get tried as an adult.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did he go from shooting two people in the arm who attacked him in the last thread on this to having killed two people?

Oh that's right...relying on TMZ for news coverage.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anybody seen Kyle?
 
regnulify
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of time to film his RNC speech
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: cooldaddygroove: ACAB

Apparently many of them are also RACIST Bastards


ACARB?  I thought we were trying to go paleo.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: How did he go from shooting two people in the arm who attacked him in the last thread on this to having killed two people?

Oh that's right...relying on TMZ for news coverage.


Probably because we found out he shot a guy in the head first
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Jack Sabbath: eurotrader: Any bets the murder the uniformed police just let him leave is because he is a police officer?

The murderer is 17 years old apparently, so probably not?

He was a cop wannabe in a Police Explorer program


Murica, same as it ever was.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: cooldaddygroove: ACAB

Apparently many of them are also RACIST Bastards


No CARBS?
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before Russian apologists.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: How did he go from shooting two people in the arm who attacked him in the last thread on this to having killed two people?

Oh that's right...relying on TMZ for news coverage.


It's almost as if new information comes to light after shiat happens.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: If there was EVER a more perfect summary of what this is all about, that's it right there.


This.

Policing is broken and always has been. It's not that I didn't know it before, but you'd have to be extremely stupid or extremely racist to not see it now.

The police are a racist gang just like the Nazis and the Klan.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing that shocks me is that the police did not give the shooter the Dylan Roof treatment and take him to a local Burger King for a couple of Whoppers and a coke.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clownass: In before Russian apologists.


too late.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a police explorer who drove an hour across state lines to be there armed illegally.

gar1013: How did he go from shooting two people in the arm who attacked him in the last thread on this to having killed two people?

Oh that's right...relying on TMZ for news coverage.


he didn't shoot "two people in the arm for attacking him". 

He tripped and shot someone in the chest because, like an illegally armed 17 year old, he had his finger on the trigger pointed at the crowd. That person died. The crowd then tried to disarm him, and he shot two more people and when police showed up ran to the lines screaming about how he was being shot at.
 
ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If those cops aren't fired then there's going to be a MASSIVE shiat show.

/like that means anything anymore
//betting he'll get some sort of presidential praise within 5 days
///disappointed slashies
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fled the state? If only we authorized a group of people to enforce laws and detain people wanted for crimes.
 
Magruda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of those who work forces, are the same that burn crosses.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: How much you want to bet he'll be promoted as a right-wing hero?

[Fark user image 777x643]


He'll be featured on the RNC before the end of the day.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: How much you want to bet he'll be promoted as a right-wing hero?

[Fark user image 777x643]


He already is.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's some unverified video from the terrorists explaining how the police agreed to push protestors toward them "because they can handle it", and then the police will leave the scene.

Hand in hand.
F*ck 'em all.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: gar1013: How did he go from shooting two people in the arm who attacked him in the last thread on this to having killed two people?

Oh that's right...relying on TMZ for news coverage.

Probably because we found out he shot a guy in the head first


The guy he shot first, in the head, was the one allegedly with the molotov right?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he'll be pardoned by tRump during his third term in office.

/ No way Twitler and his cult are giving up power.
 
dmr37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is just the beginning of some scary times
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: gar1013: How did he go from shooting two people in the arm who attacked him in the last thread on this to having killed two people?

Oh that's right...relying on TMZ for news coverage.

Probably because we found out he shot a guy in the head first


But did he? Seems like that was someone else.

What are you doing here? A new story about the same farking person has just been approved.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say it with me "Blue Lives is a domestic terrorist group."
 
