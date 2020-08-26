 Skip to content
(Vox)   Can anything be done to stop the superspreading coronavirus clusters, being that they are such a key driver of the pandemic. Probably not, which means they need to be nuked from orbit   (vox.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And I think privately she says she wants a deal and publicly she says she wants a deal, but when it comes to dealing with Republicans and the administration, we haven't seen a lot of action."

Huh, maybe you and the republicans are the problem then...
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It' the only way to be sure.
 
12349876
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You don't know how lonely I am Vox. Zero chance for me being a superspreaderm. Haha.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's wrong with CN-20, subby? Hmm? Why not start off with a few canisters of CN-20 nerve gas? You don't have to go leaping straight for the nuclear weapons like a bull at a gate. Give them some gas, subby.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
we are doomed as doomed can be.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now, it's going to be hard to shut down every walmart at once, but...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I think the virus's biggest weapon has been that it can be spread by asymptomatic or presymptomatic people" McGraw says.

...no shiat
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trump already figured out the way.  Just stop testing people who aren't showing symptoms, even if they've been exposed...
 
JRoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"By some estimates, 10 percent of people have been causing 80 percent of new infections. "

When is doxxing and harassment allowed?  Asking for a friend.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Any one of us could unknowingly be a superspreader."  No.  I stay home as much as possible and when I do have to go out I wear a mask at all times and use hand sanitizer before and after entering the store or whatever.  I avoid other people like the plague.  By definition, I cannot be a superspreader.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: "By some estimates, 10 percent of people have been causing 80 percent of new infections. "

When is doxxing and harassment allowed?  Asking for a friend.


Bullshiat. Provide data or cram it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Weird that they don't mention schools. Those seem to be superspreader locations.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Or not.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Weird that they don't mention schools. Those seem to be superspreader locations.


Or protests and riots. No COVID thete. No sirree.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: What's wrong with CN-20, subby? Hmm? Why not start off with a few canisters of CN-20 nerve gas? You don't have to go leaping straight for the nuclear weapons like a bull at a gate. Give them some gas, subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bfh0417: BeesNuts: "By some estimates, 10 percent of people have been causing 80 percent of new infections. "

When is doxxing and harassment allowed?  Asking for a friend.

Bullshiat. Provide data or cram it.


Methinks thou dost protest too much.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: What's wrong with CN-20, subby? Hmm? Why not start off with a few canisters of CN-20 nerve gas? You don't have to go leaping straight for the nuclear weapons like a bull at a gate. Give them some gas, subby.


The fun part for me is that you think the US is powerful and important still.  So it doesn't occur to you that the rest of the world may deal with the problem if we are the only remaining superspreader.

Which, in fact, they have already done by making the American Passport worth a bit less than it's equivalent weight in farking toilet paper.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Weird that they don't mention schools. Those seem to be superspreader locations.

Or protests and riots. No COVID thete. No sirree.


Public health officials were clear that their arguments in support of protests after George Floyd's murder were based on the idea that structural racism is a public health crisis that merits us fighting against it. They universally admitted that attending a protest with a pandemic raging was dangerous for one's health and recommended people take tons of risk mitigations if they decided to attend, including wearing a high-quality mask, maintaining physical distance between oneself and other people, and using hand sanitizer whenever you touched something.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everyone who wants to get it, is going to get it.  I'm over worrying about it.
 
