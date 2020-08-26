 Skip to content
(Some Yob)   Yobs set to co-star in The Hangover 8   (glasgowlive.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn yobs.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm used to crazy biatches. If she was a hot goth it'd be one thing, we could negotiate on the amount of ear damage but a blonde skank, no.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
YOB - Original Face (Official 4K Music Video)
Youtube 2hUM3gEg2Uk
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Aural sex gone wrong?
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not surprised with those teeth.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus, on the way to the club, I assumed it would've been after a night of drinking..... and no jail time?  WTF??
 
luvluvjones [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What the hell is a Yob?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a hard 22.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rocket-Bye Baby (1956) Opening and Closing
Youtube Zr6A-uGnPJQ


WHAT YOB MIGHT LOOK LIKE.

Cool thing is, he sends Morse code.
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And that's how I learned what "lost the plot" means.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

luvluvjones: What the hell is a Yob?


They are sort of like yutes, but there is only one of them.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Zr6A-uGn​PJQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

WHAT YOB MIGHT LOOK LIKE.

Cool thing is, he sends Morse code.


What did he say?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: I'm used to crazy biatches. If she was a hot goth it'd be one thing, we could negotiate on the amount of ear damage but a blonde skank, no.


Oh, good. We're getting an early start on the sexism and slut shaming from Fark's Bitter Old Bastard Patrol.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Miss Furphy's bitten off ear landed on the floor of the cab and was unable to be re-attached. which ended up on the floor of the cab."

That's some quality writing there Hamish.
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's been done, better

Mike Tyson Bites Holyfields Ear Clean Off
Youtube zKPMVex-UKk
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

luvluvjones: What the hell is a Yob?


It's wot you calls a young geezer who is just tryin to have a laff, innit?

I mean, you olds better step back before you get rekt, swear on me mum.

Oi. Is you thinkin you is 'ard now? Well come and av a go, mate.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's a hard 22.


I think she'd look better after braces but, you know, limey.

She wears too much makeup, you're probably right.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skyotter: And that's how I learned what "lost the plot" means.


She was just tryina 'ave a cheeky nibble, honest.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

luvluvjones: What the hell is a Yob?


it's an acronym

Yarbly
Old
Breaker

clear?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Glasgow Sheriff court heard that McNulty's victim Gillian Furphy, 45, had tried to act as a peacemaker between McInulty and her sister as they rowed in a taxi on their way to a Glasgow nightclub.

Never get involved in a sister fight.  At some point they will both turn on you.  You could lose an ear.
 
