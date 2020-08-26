 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   The CDC suddenly decides you don't need coronavirus testing after all   (arstechnica.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to lower your numbers, I guess. What a f*cking sh*tshow.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: That's one way to lower your numbers, I guess. What a f*cking sh*tshow.


Like a miracle.
It will just disappear.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Where does it say that in TFA  trumpmitter?
 
lennavan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This makes sense because there are no asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

/oh wait
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
CDC officials need to be charged with criminal negligence when this is over.

If Trump admin tells you to do all this shiat and you do it because you follow orders, you're guilty.
 
Sad King Billy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're giving up.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We need public trials and long jail sentences for these monsters when this is over.
 
spleef420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whidbey: Where does it say that in TFA  trumpmitter?


First farking paragraph...and a few more times throughout the article that you didn't farking read.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eggs are bad again... well f*ck
 
findthefish [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think we all know who ordered this turnaround on testing.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That revision to guidelines was written in Sharpie, wasn't it?
 
turboke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If Trump admin tells you to do all this shiat and you do


the opposite, you're doing the right thing.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're being forced to do this by HHS.  Which means it's coming straight from Trump.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What the fark is happening? I mean what the serious fark?

Are we completely eschewing basing public policy on any sort of evidence now?

farking cultists.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spleef420: whidbey: Where does it say that in TFA  trumpmitter?

First farking paragraph...and a few more times throughout the article that you didn't farking read.


And another article from 9AM this morning.
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Eggs are bad again... well f*ck


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: That's one way to lower your numbers, I guess. What a f*cking sh*tshow.


Unlike Fark which keeps green lighting the same farking story.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snotnose: They're being forced to do this by HHS.  Which means it's coming straight from Trump.


https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/26/politi​c​s/cdc-coronavirus-testing-guidance/ind​ex.html
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Beyond fscking compromised. If you've been exposed, you need to quarantine and test. Their plan is to get as many Americans as infected or dead as possible. Can't vote if you're in ICU. Can't vote if you're dead.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

spleef420: whidbey: Where does it say that in TFA  trumpmitter?

First farking paragraph...and a few more times throughout the article that you didn't farking read.


Show me where tfa says testing for the CV is no longer needed.

You really can't.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't believe everyone at the CDC is complicit.

Where are the farking whistleblowers?
 
spleef420
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whidbey: spleef420: whidbey: Where does it say that in TFA  trumpmitter?

First farking paragraph...and a few more times throughout the article that you didn't farking read.

Show me where tfa says testing for the CV is no longer needed.

You really can't.


In a mindboggling and dangerous move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week quietly reversed its recommendation on COVID-19 testing for those exposed to the virus. Now, the CDC says that exposed but symptomless people do not need to be tested.

Last sentence of the first goddamned paragraph.
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gotta get those numbers down before the election dontcha know.

What in the cinnamon toast fark has happened to our country?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There has been a lot of soul selling the past four years.  Yet another example.  Also, see any speaker at the RNC for great examples.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: What the fark is happening? I mean what the serious fark?

Are we completely eschewing basing public policy on any sort of evidence now?

farking cultists.


I think is how red revolt is made to happen
 
Xzano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So I read the article. It was Hooogity Booogity hype.

Then I read the CDC guideline changes. Sooooooooo. It seems less like you don't need testing, than, they don't have enough tests to test everyone and if you have been within 6 feet of someone who was infected but asymptomatic. You don't need testing unless you have underlying conditions. You can instead self monitor, and take all precautions.

/ so the bad news is, there ain't enough testing to go around.
 
ahasp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't wait until we can start trusting our government again.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Richard Hertz: We need public trials and long jail sentences for these monsters when this is over.


It's getting in to stoning and burning at the stake levels of neglect I think.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

spleef420: whidbey: spleef420: whidbey: Where does it say that in TFA  trumpmitter?

First farking paragraph...and a few more times throughout the article that you didn't farking read.

Show me where tfa says testing for the CV is no longer needed.

You really can't.

In a mindboggling and dangerous move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week quietly reversed its recommendation on COVID-19 testing for those exposed to the virus. Now, the CDC says that exposed but symptomless people do not need to be tested.

Last sentence of the first goddamned paragraph.


Are you not familiar with Whidbey?  I often wonder what color the sky is on his planet.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.