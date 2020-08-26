 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Firing a 9mm in the air from the window of your 2001 Ram pickup as a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess firearms is no way to act when asked to stop harassing hotel guests   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another example of how gun laws don't work.

vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only a few more miles and they will be safe, south of the Mason-Dixon line.

Meanwhile, the shooter was later pulled over an older two-toned Ford with American flags in the bed and was in the passenger seat. Police spotted multiple firearms in the truck as well

surprise, surprise.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real men of genius and action know what to do in any situation.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did the CentralPA in URL not give it away?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unless they give him about 10 years to think about it, they don't.  Otherwise don't pass the law if you aren't going to enforce it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...a .9mm gun .."

Whats all the fuss about? Thats a pretty harmless caliber.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.9mm isn't going to do a whole lot of damage unless it's a 'really' lucky shot...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Damnit...

/Shakes fists small enough to hold something chambered in .9mm
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly I feel much better about my impulse control.

/I'd quote Samantha Fox but I'll probably lose your attention
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns are interesting. Every law abiding gun-owning jerk thinks they are adult enough to not be a active shooter. So society has to tolerate guns. Which I guess is something? But that means every single criminal use of a gun is simply the price of freedom.
So I have a right to a gun but I have no right to not get shot by some idiot Criminal. LOL. WTF? How does this make sense to anyone whatsoever?
And no matter how much you explain this every single second amendment nut Job is like a concrete wall and I'm trying to put water inside it it's never going to happen.
They're literally so thick the reason cannot reach their minds.
every single criminal act with a gun is not their fault in any way shape or form.
Meanwhile a lot of these gun only people are members of the GOP I have a Stern belief in the invisible hand of the market.
Again how do they not see the disconnect.
Guns exist because people want to buy them.
Guns will continue to exist for as long as people want to buy.
does every gun owner who buys a gun is responsible for every death caused by all guns indirectly
and yet they're perfectly okay with that and are smug about it and think it's not their bag
so you get carjacked that's just collateral damage see you get pistol-whipped that's just collateral damage you get shot while it's cool that's just collateral damage you can shut it work that's just collateral damage
it's almost like gun owners think all other people aren't actually humans they're just collateral damage so that they can have their freedom and their gun
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The backup gun for your backup gun's backup gun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bedford county, Pa?? I'm amazed that meth and/or oxy's weren't involved.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

really, only flesh wounds with a 9mm.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Violent assault is a type of behavior, not a type of hardware.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

you laugh

but it'll take out a June Beetle.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i have never touched a gun in my life. never will.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ok
 
kqc7011
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Point" 9MM, that's a mighty small bullet.
That's about the size of this period.
Editors, what do they do?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

0.9 mm is way bigger than a period. Just saying.

/how big are your fonts?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, these are fun to post:
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

taurusarmed.netView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

If that bunch of word salad is indicative of your arguments you use when talking to "gun nuts" they might smell the burnt toast from your stroke.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man those "news" guys did everything they could not to identify the groups involved here. Had to click through three links to confirm the protest group the shooter was trying to intimidate was (predictably) BLM.

Convicted felons face a similar level of prejudice in both job prospects and interactions with law enforcement as those in minority communities. When people are out in the street protesting against unequal treatment by law enforcement, you have to be a special kind of racist a-hole to intimidate them and effectively side with the cops. Dude really didn't think that one through.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Every time I see a headline like this, I expect the article to be about my brothers.
 
