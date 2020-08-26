 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Homeowner annoyed after his Grade-II listed cottage is hit by a truck 8 times in the last year. You'd have thought the driver would have learned to avoid it by now   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lorrie drivers negotiating that turn like a Trump.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There was a house on the road from NoHo to Westfield that got piled into five or six times, so finally, the owner built a wall between the road and his house. Not a week after he'd put it up, a truck sailed through the wall and into his living room, and right on through the other side.

He sold the bastiche, and the new owner built a new house a bit further back and used the old spot as his driveway. And promptly got both his vehicles totaled as someone else sailed through the corner.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I could see tinkering with a bedrock anchored hydraulic battering ram mounted inside that wall.
Upholster it so it us a sofa.
triggers at 100KG / meter.
Hit the house
it punches back
Lorry lands in France like a trebucheted cow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
kentonline.co.ukView Full Size
Put some Jersey curbs on that narrow ledge and let them hit that a few times.  Or sink a nice metal pipe in to the ground by the corner of the house and fill it with cement.   Just don't use alum-mini-um
 
Lifeless
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It doesn't look too bad, they must only Wingham each time
 
Pew
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That does take the biscuit.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Grade II?   Is that British for something?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe they should limit the length of trucks lorries in Europe to 15 feet 4.50m, so they fit on those quaint, medieval roads.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Grade II?   Is that British for something?


Yup, one step above Grade I.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nothing some bollards can't handle.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Jersey curbs on that narrow ledge and let them hit that a few times. Or sink a nice metal pipe in to the ground by the corner of the house and fill it with cement. Just don't use alum-mini-um


I think the problem is the overhanging rear end of trailers swiping the house as the tractor swings into the turn opposite, so no wheels at ground level to intercept.

Perhaps he should go 11'8" with a few video cameras and a YouTube channel.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe the cottage should learn to watch both ways before crossing the street.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like how TFA goes out of its way to point out the ethnicity/nationality of the truck driver.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Grade II?   Is that British for something?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Listed_​b​uilding
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I like how TFA goes out of its way to point out the ethnicity/nationality of the truck driver.


Yeah, I noticed that too.  Not very subtle anti-Polish/anti-EU racism/nationalism there.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [kentonline.co.uk image 750x421]Put some Jersey curbs on that narrow ledge and let them hit that a few times.  Or sink a nice metal pipe in to the ground by the corner of the house and fill it with cement.   Just don't use alum-mini-um


Would alumaximum be okay?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Harry Freakstorm: [kentonline.co.uk image 750x421]Put some Jersey curbs on that narrow ledge and let them hit that a few times.  Or sink a nice metal pipe in to the ground by the corner of the house and fill it with cement.   Just don't use alum-mini-um

Would alumaximum be okay?


Use polonium.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
heavy lorries hit his house 8 times?

Maybe they should call the "Karens" instead.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
bbc link: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-eng​land-su​ssex-53907116

He could install a hardened metal 'shelf' at just the right height on his wall so that it pops open the radiator of any truck that goes over the sidewalk into his house.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [kentonline.co.uk image 750x421]Put some Jersey curbs on that narrow ledge and let them hit that a few times.  Or sink a nice metal pipe in to the ground by the corner of the house and fill it with cement.   Just don't use alum-mini-um


Growing up a home near me did the steel poles filled with concrete. Took about a month for them to start getting bent. But they took a licking.

A church right off the highway kept getting their sign hit so after about 6 times they moved it 10 feet that seemed to help. Whenever it got hit and damaged/destroyed they put "Ouch!" on the sign.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"And as he sat home, the lorries rolled by his cottage, though he did not know it, Mark Kilby was a Lorry God. All he knew was that his repair bill was miserable and he had a succession of large holes that kept getting larger. All the lorries knew was that they loved him and wanted to be near him, to cherish him and to nudge up against him whenever they were near."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: stuhayes2010: Grade II?   Is that British for something?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Listed_b​uilding


"A listed building may not be demolished, extended, or altered without special permission from the local planning authority "

Well, there goes so many creative solutions to this problem

Giant Battering Ram
Mad-Max Style defense barriers
Anchored Bollards
Giant Spring mounted on side of house
Looney Tunes style painted tunnel

Still on the board:
IRA style checkpoint a little up the road
Grade II listed sign designed to shame trucks into not hitting home
Moat directly outside of property line
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: FrancoFile: I like how TFA goes out of its way to point out the ethnicity/nationality of the truck driver.

Yeah, I noticed that too.  Not very subtle anti-Polish/anti-EU racism/nationalism there.


Seriously bringing that up? What does it matter if they brought up nationality?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hire a local Banksy to paint THIS on your house. (Third Image down)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: Geotpf: FrancoFile: I like how TFA goes out of its way to point out the ethnicity/nationality of the truck driver.

Yeah, I noticed that too.  Not very subtle anti-Polish/anti-EU racism/nationalism there.

Seriously bringing that up? What does it matter if they brought up nationality?


Let me paraphrase from the article.

"...was struck by a Polish driver.  The police fined the Polish driver 100 pounds.  [picture of lorry driven by Polish driver]..."

They didn't "bring it up".  They harped on it.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: Geotpf: FrancoFile: I like how TFA goes out of its way to point out the ethnicity/nationality of the truck driver.

Yeah, I noticed that too.  Not very subtle anti-Polish/anti-EU racism/nationalism there.

Seriously bringing that up? What does it matter if they brought up nationality?


Because it is completely irrelevant to the entire story
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Our house growing up was on the back side of a curve after coming down a blind hill. Too  many people driving too fast/too drunk kept taking out our fence and ending up in our garden or graveled driveway.

Parents were concerned that at some point somebody was going to hit the cinderblocks holding up the corner of the bedroom my brother and I shared, so they hired a backhoe to come out and increase the drainage ditch depth to about 4' and 10' wide.

Eventually, somebody came around the curve in the middle of the night, slammed on the brakes and slid through the gravel and put their car on it's side in the ditch.

My mother had the sheriff on speed dial, so he'd come out and usually arrest the driver for the aforementioned speed/intoxication issues.

A year or two of this and the Corps of Engineers came out and gave us our very own steel-posted guardrail. Kept 'em out of the yard, but didn't stop the sheriff from showing up after.
 
