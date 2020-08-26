|

Fark NotNewsletter: I did WHAT 318 times?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-08-26 11:30:54 AM (2 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
Thanks to all the TotalFarkers who participated in our tab re-organization discussion last Friday. You had some great suggestions and we're likely going to implement at least one of them. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, if you're not currently a TotalFarker and would like to have input on future Fark feature changes, sign up for TotalFark and join us for the next conversation.
The News Meta has been interesting this week. Last week, coinciding with the start of the DNC, the media cycle became very politics heavy. This week the trend continues, in fact to the point where there wasn't enough non-political material for us to do a livestream Monday. There's not a ton today either, however I'm still compiling and maybe we'll do a short one today at 3 p.m. Eastern regardless. Be sure to catch the Fark News Livestream on our Twitch channel if you can.
Speaking of the livestream, our start times have been moving around a bit, but our Friday Fark Movie Nights have settled into a consistent 10:30 p.m. start time. Hopefully that's late enough for west coast Farkers to join us as well. Hope to see you then! Look for a stickied link on the main page near start time, as well as an embedded Twitch video player that will appear on the sidebar whenever we're doing the livestream.

We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.

A message from your friendly neighborhood DisseminationMonkey:
Yesterday was the sixth anniversary of the first Fark Newsletter. It wasn't until the third one that we started calling it the Fark NotNewsletter. There's been one every single week since then, so now I have written... OMFG, this is the 318th Fark (Not)Newsletter that I've written. That's a heck of a lot of notnewslettering. The NotNewsletter has changed a lot over the years, but one thing that hasn't changed is that the Fark community has been wonderful and smart and funny through everything. I'm one lucky monkey to get to call attention to how clever you all are week after week.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
CarnySaur knew what really ruined a wedding in Hawaii
foo monkey explained why it was so wrong to interrupt a wedding that was violating public health measures
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That even has one for Katy Perry's sexual misconduct allegations
ThatGuyFromTheInternet hoped a woman remembered what's important when she decided to put a stop to a wedding
Tanqueray was confused by the news that Notre Dame had to stop holding in-person classes eight days into the semester
Billy Liar reacted to Charlotte Hornets radio announcer John Focke accidentally tweeting a racial slur
fatassbastard showed what Bennie Crabtree was referring to when discussing the decision to close credit accounts on 9/11
Codenamechaz was disappointed enough to flub a line from a movie
Dafatone put the choice to go to the Sturgis motorcycle rally this year into perspective
Nick Nostril had advice to anyone who falls ill after having attended to Sturgis motorcycle rally
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
This week, we had to choose an entire thread because not only was it so much fun, it would've pushed most of the other threads right out of the NotNewsletter. So head on over and enjoy the Safety Sign Generator thread.
Smart:
BoothbyTCD examined what a former Navy SEAL who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden is bragging about
Dewey Fidalgo argued that a man who keeps living off one accomplishment probably wasn't the one who accomplished it anyway
FreakyBunny had a reminder for anyone who loses someone who didn't take COVID-19 seriously
cryinoutloud didn't believe a story that got a former Navy SEAL's DUI charge dropped
Mr Guy considered excuses for holding a wedding on a closed Hawaiian beach
studebaker hoch figured out what to do if Apple forces you to add in-app purchases so they can take a cut
Prank Call of Cthulhu admired this one easy trick for selling stolen rare items from prestigious libraries
Magorn discussed a jury being tasked with deciding the cause of George Floyd's death
swaniefrmreddeer mathematically compared Canada's Florida to actual Florida
Boudyro argued that men should take a seat
CSB Sunday Morning: Shall we play a game? Stories about things that happened while you were playing a game
Smart: GRCooper turned an online game into serious business
Funny: Ghastly and guild got to hear some backstage drama
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village reacted to someone saying they jumped into the pool to get away from a bee
Smart: Bathia_Mapes wasn't about to fall for this trick
Smart: libranoelrose gave advice on making fried rice
Funny: unremarkable asterisk helped out in a thread asking what kind of supplies a 93-year-old needs
Funny: unremarkable asterisk replied to: "You wake up, flap your arms and find out you can fly. Where's the first place you go?"
Politics Funny:
wejash's car was being suba-rude about Donald Trump telling his followers to boycott Goodyear
phlegmjay commented on Trump's turn of phrase
Barfmaker considered things from Lara Trump's point of view
odinsposse was shocked to hear about a group of people being arrested
Person Woman Man Camera TV did not appreciate a headline quoting a political yard sign
Politics Smart:
thatguyoverthere70 thought that a video of Joe Biden talking to a boy who stutters was revealing
arrogantbastich argued that Trump's history shows how he likely feels about the recent death of his brother
null made a bold statement about action that can be taken to protect the U.S. Postal Service
BizarreMan wanted Democrats to capitalize from the Senate going on vacation without handling important legislation first
Ker_Thwap discussed how watching the news can affect the elderly
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
theteacher designed a 2020 commemorative postage stamp that's ironic, don't ya think?
Mojongo showed that Elvis Presley was apparently a bit jealous of the Beatles
whitebelly remembered Elvis' time in the U.S. Army
MathProf gave an indication that our hatred of 2020 is mutual
maxandgrinch found a way to relax and keep the kids out of trouble
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered that Ron Paul needs some updated signs
kabloink found out what happens when veggies go bad
PhotoshopCrazy showed President Trump counting on the professionals
Mojongo got a stand-in for the Alabama Power building's statue's day off
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin ventured forth with the Holy Hand Grenade
Fartist Friday: Create a device to enforce social distancing around you
Iggie figured that sometimes you gotta go out strapping if you want to stay safe
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Lemon Juice Party! Help celebrate "National Lemon Juice Day" with a party. Life's given us a bunch of lemons, so show us what you'll make out of them. You can use actual lemons, Photoshop-type programs, or Paint/Draw programs. Note: Use of NSFW or SFW images from nekked movies or films is not allowed, even if made SFW.
Farktography:
Lovesandwich won Farktography Contest No. 798: "Places of Worship 2" with a photo from inside St. Pierre Cathedral in Geneva, Switzerland
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where I learned that sometimes labels are important, but my Dad will eat darn near anything anyway. On the Quiz itself, baka-san came out on top with 979, followed by Salted Metal Honey in second with 921 and uncledinAZ in third with 919, flowerpower took fourth with 912, and Denjiro rounds out the top five with 896.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over how the government in parts of the Scottish Highlands were dealing with the lack of toilet facilities in many areas. Only 28% of quiztakers were able to translate the BBC report well enough to understand that "trowels" left in "lay-bys" for those "needing the loo" meant that you were expected to stop at a car park, grab a community-provided shovel, dig a hole, do your business, cover it up, and then return the shovel. I mean, I guess if the cats can do it, Scottish folks can, too. No word on if one of these la-bys are near the 14th green at Trump Turnberry.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was, oddly enough, the geography question. 78% of quiztakers knew that Mount Sinabung, which erupted during the week, can be found in the archipelago of Indonesia, happily piping out its scent into airports and mall food courts throughout the region and offering products so large you're sick of them before you can finish.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over NASA's Dawn spacecraft and the recently released data on its study of Ceres. Only 42% knew that Ceres was the largest asteroid in the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, which many scientists believe was at one point a planet that was destroyed in a cosmic fender-bender. No word on if it goes good with milk.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over Germany's Krone Circus and how it's working to make ends meet. 94% of quiztakers knew that a few Euros would get you a jar of lion poop to spread around your garden to keep out nuisance gazelles and dik-diks, since I'm not sure if squirrels and rabbits are familiar enough with lions. Or maybe it really does smell that bad, and will also keep out nuisance neighbors who like stealing your rutabagas or cabbages or whatever Germans plant in their home gardens.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here.
Once again, congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.


