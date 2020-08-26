 Skip to content
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "......was powerful and arrogant like Jupiter. Slowly and silently it crept upwards. Having broken through the thick layer of clouds it kept growing. It seemed to suck the whole earth into it," they added.

This should be the setup for either a penis or subby's mom joke.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anyone not wearing two-million sunblock is gonna have a bad day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We'll meet again
Don't know where
Don't know when
But I know we'll meet again some sunny day
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
13,865 ? I wonder how many of those do you have to detonate before the rest remain pointless?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FYI: Tsar Bomba boomba starts at 22:30
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The earth was nearly wiped clean of life. A great cleansing, an atomic spark struck by human hands, quickly raged out of control.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My father was a  procurement officer at WPAFB at the time.  The U.S. knew of the upcoming test and initiated operation "Big Safari" to get a plane there to monitor it.  My dad basically wrote whatever it costs contacts to suppliers so that a C 135 could be outfitted with test and monitoring gear in time for the blast.  He even received an award From J.F.K for making it happen.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 13,865 ? I wonder how many of those do you have to detonate before the rest remain pointless?


A whole lot.
The vast majority are below 500 kilotons. While that would ruin the day for a lot of people packed into downtown, it's a lot less cost-effective for suburbs, and practically useless for rural areas. You have a 50/50 chance of survival being outdoors about 10 miles from a 500 kT detonation and your chances go up enormously if you're in a well-built house. The greatest risks would be to loss of essential life supporting services like access to safe food and water, cooking fuel and sanitation that comes with a widespread loss of public utilities.
 
