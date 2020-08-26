 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN thinks Kindergarteners never cried at school before remote learning   (cnn.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that settles it. He has to go back to in person learning then and get COVID and bring it home and kill mom and dad. I'm sure he won't cry any then.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The POTUS, according to his speeches, has made grown men cry, men who never cried even when they were babies.

BTW, "kindergarteners" is not capitalized in English, comrade.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Better than crying at funerals.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know the nice thing about crying?
Breathing.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I hear stories of Kindergarteners in tears most of the first week of school, being pulled screaming from their parents' cars, and struggling to adjust to a school setting - what with my wife being an elementary school teacher, and all.

It is not an easy transition for any kid. A majority are just fine if they went to Pre-K, but many take a couple weeks to process the change.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You should have seen what it was like to get them do homework in the before times. He's actually sitting at the desk and not throwing things at mom. That's damn near a miracle.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To turn a tactic around: sounds like his parent had a lot of negative energy. If they had only been positive about distance learning, they wouldn't be in this mess.

Or, even better: if we didn't ask kindergartners how they were feeling, there wouldn't be as many negative results. So stop asking.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I just took that picture because I wanted people to see reality," Coombs told CNN affiliate WXIA. "And then he came over and we hugged and I was crying right along with him."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Little plague rat was probably just wiping his nose on his shirt.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey mom, maybe your FIVE YEAR OLD CHILD doesn't want to go viral today? Maybe this was a private, embarrassing, or hurtful moment that he didn't intend to be shared with the entire audience of CNN? Did it ever occur to you that plastering the farking internet with images of him weeping might have some negative consequences in his childhood?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

togaman2k: I'm pretty sure I hear stories of Kindergarteners in tears most of the first week of school, being pulled screaming from their parents' cars, and struggling to adjust to a school setting - what with my wife being an elementary school teacher, and all.

It is not an easy transition for any kid. A majority are just fine if they went to Pre-K, but many take a couple weeks to process the change.


What the first day of kindergarten feels like to some kids:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

togaman2k: I'm pretty sure I hear stories of Kindergarteners in tears most of the first week of school, being pulled screaming from their parents' cars, and struggling to adjust to a school setting - what with my wife being an elementary school teacher, and all.

It is not an easy transition for any kid. A majority are just fine if they went to Pre-K, but many take a couple weeks to process the change.


The kindergartens are opening up this week here. Was out for a morning jog and saw the fun fallout. A dad and his kid had ridden their bikes and we at the rack out in front. The kid exploded into preschool emotional theatrics. It was heartwarming.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Myabe he's crying because he hates his mom and he saw school as a chance to get away from her.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the alternative....
images.news18.comView Full Size


so fark off and put in just a little effort to make it more entertaining or worthwhile for your kid. My 7 year old HATES digital classes and throws a fit too.He complains for longer than it takes to do the work!  But we have a deal. If he does all his work every week, i get him a game on the Nintendo E-shop. Yeah, he drags his feet a little when homework time comes, but he caves in and gets his shiat done because the allure of owning and playing Cuphead is so very very strong.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: togaman2k: I'm pretty sure I hear stories of Kindergarteners in tears most of the first week of school, being pulled screaming from their parents' cars, and struggling to adjust to a school setting - what with my wife being an elementary school teacher, and all.

It is not an easy transition for any kid. A majority are just fine if they went to Pre-K, but many take a couple weeks to process the change.

What the first day of kindergarten feels like to some kids:

[Fark user image image 850x680]


Even worse now with them being greeted by strangers wearing masks and/or face shields, being led into an unfamiliar building when it is still dark outside.
 
abbarach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: Well that settles it. He has to go back to in person learning then and get COVID and bring it home and kill mom and dad. I'm sure he won't cry any then.


Hey, give some credit here.  They finally figured out how to put a stop to school shootings: No more schools.
 
powtard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even kids know enslavement sucks.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least when remote learning, they can get a hug when they get upset.  School this year will basically be this for kindergartners:
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

togaman2k: I'm pretty sure I hear stories of Kindergarteners in tears most of the first week of school, being pulled screaming from their parents' cars, and struggling to adjust to a school setting - what with my wife being an elementary school teacher, and all.

It is not an easy transition for any kid. A majority are just fine if they went to Pre-K, but many take a couple weeks to process the change.


If you didn't send your child to pre-k, you're practically a murderer.

/probably
//assuming you are the dad of a mass murderer
///I don't do 3 slashies
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Welcome my son. Welcome to the machine.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seeing him in pain, Coombs knew she needed to do something. So she snapped a photo and shared it online

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I cried my first day. I also wouldn't sit on the floor because I didn't want to get my new clothes dirty.

That was 42 years ago.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I cried in first grade because I couldn't add double digit numbers.  A chilling vision of math impaired future.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rather than taking his picture to show the world how miserable he and how the world is failing him, why doesn't she jump in and help him through the rough spots ...or is she incapable of teaching anything to a 6-year-old.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr Nostromo: Rather than taking his picture to show the world how miserable he and how the world is failing him, why doesn't she jump in and help him through the rough spots ...or is she incapable of teaching anything to a 6-year-old.


She can teach him how to get followers on Twitter and Instagram.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Her 5-year-old, a kindergartener at a school in Coweta County, Georgia .."

A Georgia 5 year old is an anywhere else 1 year old. They think their shadow is trying to kill them.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Her 5-year-old, a kindergartener at a school in Coweta County, Georgia .."

A Georgia 5 year old is an anywhere else 1 year old. They think their shadow is trying to kill them.


The math has spoken.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hell, the kids are loving the remote learning this year.

It's me who is doing the damn crying! How does I teach gooder than skool?

/seriously though, keep 'em home. We'll manage and get through it.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is propaganda.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First and third comments nailed it. Get the lights.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I remember my first day of Kindergarten and I bawled my eyes out. But the weird thing is that I had gone to preschool before that and never remember crying. I guess I knew I was "in the system" now and there was no turning back:

kindergarten --> grade school --> middle school --> high school --> college --> graduate school --> working --> retirement --> death
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's the thing:

Yes, this distance learning thing is hard.  It's hard for students.  It's hard for teachers.  It's hard for parents.

It's also necessary.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I cried every day in kindergarten right up to my last day in university.

Now I just cry at tax time.
 
