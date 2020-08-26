 Skip to content
(KMOV St. Louis)   Sometimes you almost don't want to click on TFA because the headline itself is near perfection alone: "Friend calls murder-for-hire charges 'major blow' for Sweetie Pie's family"   (kmov.com) divider line
    Strange, Mississippi River, James Timothy Norman, Family, life insurance policy, Year of birth missing, ST. LOUIS, Federal agents, James Clark  
Severaux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Sweetie Pie.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about the youtube guy that plays video games.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that's confusing. Someone gen an executive summary for me. lol
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was the insurer?  If I was Pacific Life, I'd have called the cops the moment some guy called to take out a $450,000 policy on his nephew which named the uncle the sole beneficiary.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok...*deep breath* I'm going into TFA.
Not nearly as bad as I expected but still bad
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet that stripper had a lot of miles on her.
 
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I work a block from the StL location. Robbie Montgomery is a local feel good story. A colorful life and self-made restaurateur. The one here still draws a lot of tourists, or did pre-Covid. Judging by the traffic there now, I'll be shocked if survives a year. That reminds me, I've never had ox-tail and have been meaning to try theirs. Her chicken wings are pretty good but she's coasting on her laurels in my opinion. Regardless, tragic for the family.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: I bet that stripper had a lot of miles on her.


Are you sure the stripper's a her?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me a "reality" TV star ISN'T a pillar of the community???
 
