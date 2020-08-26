 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mercury News)   Let's hope they avoid Broad Valley Ski Resort   (mercurynews.com) divider line
24
    More: Awkward, United States, Squaw Valley Ski Resort, 1960 Winter Olympics, Olympic Games, Winter Olympic Games, California, Lake Tahoe, California's Squaw Valley Ski Resort  
•       •       •

623 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 12:46 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or Chick Valley
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It does seem to be a rather broad...errr..wide valley.

squawalpine.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Squab would be an easy change.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, we still have Squaw Tit peak in San Diego county, unless they changed it when I wasn't looking.
 
trophy1903
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's next?  Beaver creek?
 
Pinner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WASP Valley would be on point.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So much for the Grand Teton
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Squaw Valley Snowsports Park.

As a snowboarder, I am offended by the use of an rich people sport used on property that should be open to all people.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dame Valley is an option.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ahhh "innocent" Disney
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Go for corporate sponsorship and call it Hidden Valley Ranch and Ski Resort. I like the irony of highway signs that say "Hidden Valley Next Exit"
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And the new locations of the next winter games will be... Dyke Mountain Resort.

D'oh!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 400x550]
Ahhh "innocent" Disney



Uncle Remus points and laughs.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Big Bazoomba Ridge!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hooter Hollow!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm saving my outrage for Broad Street in Philadelphia.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
rfenster

It does seem to be a rather broad...errr..wide valley.

You could say gaping
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Squaw Valley Ski Resort
Broad Valley Ski Resort

How about Breast Valley Ski Resort? Nah.....Nice Cleavage Ski Resort?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Next on the list: pikey and mong. Yes, I'm talking to you, James May.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's just call it Biatch Holler and stfu.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And the silliness marches on.  All in the name of screwing with the white men.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zeaper12: And the silliness marches on.  All in the name of screwing with the white men.


Oh, so that's it.  I couldn't figure out why you people were only concerned about sticking it to the libs.  It's because you think they're sticking it to you.  We'll, I guess we'll have to try harder knowing how much it upsets you.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is stupid.

Enjoy having to spend a ton of marketing to re-establish brand identity...but hey, at least you aren't offending people that can't afford your overpriced lift tickets.

Prices range from $89 (no snow) to $159 (more powder than a Hollywood party in the 70s) if you buy in advance. Otherwise you are paying $169 at the ticket window.

That's for a one day lift ticket.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.