 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(STLToday)   "Walker told police Perkins waved a gun at him during the chase, and that's why he slammed on his breaks. Police say they found a gun and two different magazines in Perkins' motorcycle." They should of took that gun and shot the editer   (stltoday.com) divider line
43
    More: Fail, St. Charles County, Missouri, probable cause statement, English-language films, ST. CHARLES, St. Louis, Missouri, Foristell driver faces assault charges, 2008 albums, Missouri River  
•       •       •

893 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 9:29 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lies.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should of took that gun and shot the editer


Or, they should have taken that gun and shot the editor.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody reads magazines any more.  Old Hustlers, maybe?  So many questions.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: They should of took that gun and shot the editer


Or, they should have taken that gun and shot the editor.


Thank you, I was trying to type that but my hands were shaking too much from rage.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: They should of took that gun and shot the editer


Or, they should have taken that gun and shot the editor.


Wait for it...
 
Elandriel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
tooken*
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
breaks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby fails hard LOL
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh, I could care less. For all intensive purposes the headline was literally clear enough.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Read that article.  That is the most confused story I have read lately, and that is really saying something.

The man ended up in the river...?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Coincidence, all but the 10,000 block. WTF, what street has 10,000 blocks or more?
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll do it.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Elandriel: tooken*


Tookded.

/Pet Peave
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

offacue: Badmoodman: They should of took that gun and shot the editer


Or, they should have taken that gun and shot the editor.

Thank you, I was trying to type that but my hands were shaking too much from rage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: They should of took that gun and shot the editer


Or, they should have taken that gun and shot the editor.


For all intensive purposes, it's the same difference.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Windle Poons: Fine, I'll do it.

[media.giphy.com image 480x270]


I got that after I posted. Good jerb, subby.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: They should of took that gun and shot the editer


Or, they should have taken that gun and shot the editor.


Pet peeve of yours?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two different magazines?  Like Juggs and Oui?
 
Animatronik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Having an affair with a Timothy while you're married to a Timothy, avoiding the name slip-ups.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MTWFS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Badmoodman: They should of took that gun and shot the editer


Or, they should have taken that gun and shot the editor.

Pet peeve of yours?


Mine too.  (cringe)
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All of the sudden
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"police say Walker, driving a truck, was being chased by Walker."

Wat
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Meh, I could care less. For all intensive purposes the headline was literally clear enough.


Yeah, its oblivious that there not gonna brake they're backs correcting there spelling, or expecially they're grandmer. Your just gonna halve too get used two the way people espress themselfs these days.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Clips, not magazines. Duh!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrwknd: Coincidence, all but the 10,000 block. WTF, what street has 10,000 blocks or more?


Milwaukee has streets on the west side of the city with addresses up to 12400 (124th Street) and the suburbs in the next county continue the numbering, on up to 22000.
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This article is full of fail-editor gold:
Shortly after midnight Sunday, police say Walker, driving a truck, was being chased by Walker.

I think they mean that while Walker was driving a truck, he was being chased by a walker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amishrabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There were way too many Timothys in that there story.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

general tso: mrwknd: Coincidence, all but the 10,000 block. WTF, what street has 10,000 blocks or more?

Milwaukee has streets on the west side of the city with addresses up to 12400 (124th Street) and the suburbs in the next county continue the numbering, on up to 22000.


Not unusual at all, really. In most Great Plains states, the counties number streets and roads continuously.  Every mile or so is a number of streets, usually between 8 and 16, and the addresses are given based on what they're close to.  Iowa really owns it, with their street numbers going past 60,000 in some places.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrwknd: Coincidence, all but the 10,000 block. WTF, what street has 10,000 blocks or more?


That's just 100 blocks in length.

Blocks are numbered in groups of 100 to make navigation easier.  If you're in the 200 block and you need to go to the 1200 block, you know you've got to go 10 blocks.   If it wasn't like that and houses were simply sequentially numbered like they are in many suburbs, you wouldn't have a standard of measurement that is instantly intuitive.  You couldn't instinctively tell how far away it was, because lot sizes might vary or a single building with it's own single address might take up an entire block.   You be constantly checking address numbers instead of counting blocks (and then numbers when you hit the right block).
 
Amishrabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

general tso: mrwknd: Coincidence, all but the 10,000 block. WTF, what street has 10,000 blocks or more?

Milwaukee has streets on the west side of the city with addresses up to 12400 (124th Street) and the suburbs in the next county continue the numbering, on up to 22000.


Salt Lake City, UT and the surrounding communities, number their streets based on the distance from the big temple downtown.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rolladuck: general tso: mrwknd: Coincidence, all but the 10,000 block. WTF, what street has 10,000 blocks or more?

Milwaukee has streets on the west side of the city with addresses up to 12400 (124th Street) and the suburbs in the next county continue the numbering, on up to 22000.

Not unusual at all, really. In most Great Plains states, the counties number streets and roads continuously.  Every mile or so is a number of streets, usually between 8 and 16, and the addresses are given based on what they're close to.  Iowa really owns it, with their street numbers going past 60,000 in some places.


U2 wrote a whole song about this.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrwknd: Coincidence, all but the 10,000 block. WTF, what street has 10,000 blocks or more?


In case you're serious - they mean the block of streets with 5-digit addresses starting with 10.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I couldn't read the article because the website tried to give my phone AIDS.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's also completely neglect that a man is presumed dead in the headline and first three sentences.
 
silverjets
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: They should of took that gun and shot the editer


Or, they should have taken that gun and shot the editor.


Or shot subby.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Badmoodman: They should of took that gun and shot the editer


Or, they should have taken that gun and shot the editor.

Pet peeve of yours?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tailgating someone on a motorcycle is a really bad idea.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nobody reads magazines any more.  Old Hustlers, maybe?  So many questions.


Pretty sure nobody ever "read" Hustler, either.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Driver must of been taken back by all this.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrwknd: Coincidence, all but the 10,000 block. WTF, what street has 10,000 blocks or more?


Maybe Yonge Street.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So gun couple is back from the RNC?
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.