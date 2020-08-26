 Skip to content
(NBC News)   CDC guidelines now advise that, if you are exposed to someone with an asymptomatic disease, you do not need to be tested if you are asymptomatic   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Epidemiology, Health care, Health, Infectious disease, Donald Trump, COVID-19 testing Monday, Self-quarantining, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC declined a request from NBC News to answer questions about the change on the agency's website, referring all media queries to the Department of Health and Human Services

Welp. So much for the CDC I guess?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/and they listened....because they were "his people".
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If in doubt, just ignore it.  It's probably nothing.  It'll go away with the heat.  Just a few cases coming in from China.  By next week it will be down to zero.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: Welp. So much for the CDC I guess?


The CDC has been doing a really good imitation of a Chinese fire drill this whole time.  Trump only hires the best people.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what's the point of testing for a pandemic virus that Larry Kudlow assures us is long gone?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The closer election day comes, the greater the panic in Trumpland.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I've been exposed, I'm getting tested. At least partly because I'm definitely not leaving my house for any reason except to get tested from the time I was exposed until I get a test result, and I really like leaving my house sometimes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: The closer election day comes, the greater the panic in Trumpland.


Because he'll probably win again, and knows he can't fake it for another 4 years like last time?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another valuable institution, destroyed.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I have any doubt, I'm getting tested, and COUNTED.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Won't this severely inhibit contact tracing? Oh, we just aren't doing that, either?
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't know about Joe Biden and his plans, but were it me, the CDC director is fired by 12:30 on January 20.
This is a blatant effort force down the total case count through the next couple months.  "See?  It's going away!"
Denying good science does not make anything better.  It never has.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Q:  Were you infected with covid without your knowledge?
A:  If  I was how would I know?
Q:  That's why we ask.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you're infected by someone without symptoms and you don't have symptoms you don't need to get tested because people without symptoms aren't contagious?


Aaaand I'm dizzy.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nothingyet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How do you know if you have been exposed to someone who has no symptoms?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If we're going to resort to half measures now, let's just give up and declare Covid-19 the victor. At least we can save the economy.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: I don't know about Joe Biden and his plans, but were it me, the CDC director is fired by 12:30 on January 20.
This is a blatant effort force down the total case count through the next couple months.  "See?  It's going away!"
Denying good science does not make anything better.  It never has.


And at 12:35 on January 20, Republicans will be up in arms about how cases have skyrocketed under this disastrous Biden presidency. The same way they'll grouse about how the economy took a nosedive on the prospects of his winning the election. (Ignore the man behind the pee-stained curtain.)
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If in doubt, just ignore it.  It's probably nothing.  It'll go away with the heat.  Just a few cases coming in from China.  By next week it will be down to zero.


Well obviously not next week. This is the type of thing that takes Two Weeks® to happen.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: OdradekRex: The closer election day comes, the greater the panic in Trumpland.

Because he'll probably win again, and knows he can't fake it for another 4 years like last time?


H e could take lessons from Melania.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only way we're going to make it through this and allow businesses to reopen is with a vaccine or mass scale testing.  Moderna has only been paid for 100 million doses and they probably won't have that ready until the end of the year at least (assuming it works and passes phase 3 trials).  We need to do a lot more testing.
 
Artist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Less testing=less COVID!!!!

Like, how often has this been said by these people? Yep. So, it's totes ok to ignore the nursing home up near Scranton Pa., that.....oooopsies!!!! had at least 73 people test positive!!!! Because, they didn't get the no-testing CDC mandate in time, so then ipso factos to do something else.
Ya knows, if any of the major news companies had any balls, they could counter this latest round of stupid, with lots of stories about the cheap, e-z to do, testing being developed over at Yale University. As being used by....the NBA. Which then, could ease fear, ignore the Trumpies and go vote.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jesus Farking Christ. If you were exposed then quarantine for two weeks and don't get sick, you may not have covid but you may be asymptomatic, and thus a Spreader so wear a goddamned mask. I fact you should be wearing a goddamned mask anyway.

Other than that, you won't know you were exposed or asymptomatic unless that other person was tested, so again wear a goddamned mask.

And finally, WEAR A GODDAMNED MASK!
 
orbister
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If it's of any interest, UK protocol is that if you show symptoms you get tested. If it's negative (I was, last week), all well and good. If you're positive you isolate (stay at home) for ten days. Anyone you live with isolates for 14 days, but doesn't need to take a test unless they have symptoms.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Crabs_Can_Polevault: CrosswordWithAPen: I don't know about Joe Biden and his plans, but were it me, the CDC director is fired by 12:30 on January 20.
This is a blatant effort force down the total case count through the next couple months.  "See?  It's going away!"
Denying good science does not make anything better.  It never has.

And at 12:35 on January 20, Republicans will be up in arms about how cases have skyrocketed under this disastrous Biden presidency. The same way they'll grouse about how the economy took a nosedive on the prospects of his winning the election. (Ignore the man behind the pee-stained curtain.)


Oh, the limp-wristed acolytes of Limbaugh and Hannity will be.  They're going to be anyway.  They hate science, it's entirely too inconvenient to get to the truth and move to seek further truths.
Hell, they'll probably be criticizing Jill Biden's attire before the swearing in is done.
That doesn't help anybody stay alive, avoid getting and spreading this goddam plague, and keeping it under control until we get a vaccine, if that last ever comes.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's over, what's the next crisis.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everyone screams at everyone else to listen to the CDC's guidance until the CDC no longer says want they want to hear. So typical of today's society.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nothingyet: How do you know if you have been exposed to someone who has no symptoms?


They have a positive test and you were near them during the general timeframe the experts think the person was likely able to pass on the virus.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: It's over, what's the next crisis.


You've changed your tune. It went from a hoax to a crisis that is now over in record time.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Trust in public health was already low. The damage that's been done by the CDC over the last 5 months might take a generation to repair. As a public health professional, I'm at a complete loss. They're undermining an entire profession and that ultimately deteriorates the potential gains in public health that have been made in the last 75+ years.

It's like...an entire subset of Americans are trying to collectively drag us back into the Dark Ages.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cleffer: Everyone screams at everyone else to listen to the CDC's guidance until the CDC no longer says want they want to hear. So typical of today's society. apparently politicizes its advice to help the President


FTFY.

Is the President still getting tested regularly despite the fact that he only comes into contact with people who do not exhibit symptoms of Covid-19? Do experts disagree with this assessment? Is there any potential danger in getting tested? Is there any scientific reason NOT to test?

It all boils down to the same thing - there's benefit in testing, there's no harm in testing, and lots of experts agree that we should be testing more, not less.

As far as the politics of the situation goes - this falls in line with Trump's stated political objective of reducing testing so it looks like he's being successful fighting coronavirus. The announcement didn't come from a well-regarded career public servant with clear non-partisan creditionals like Anthony Fauci. It came from a recent political appointee. Plus the fact that they refuse to face media scrutiny on this, refuse to answer questions, and it goes against the judgement of experts?

So, yeah, this smells a lot like a political thing and not a public health thing and for a lot of us, that's farking terrifying.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is in direct response to the schools reopening.  There is no way there is enough lab capacity to test all the kids in every school each time there is a case.  So far it looks like a lot of the kids that get it tend to be asymptomatic, despite carrying higher virus loads than symptomatic adults.  The school staff and family adults are going to need the tests. If only someone, in a position of authority, would have ensured a rapid increase in testing capacity months ago, they wouldn't have to issue questionable testing guidance.  The last thing they want to admit is that they can't handle the testing needed.

/Taking my kid to college tomorrow, so have a vested interest.
//Don't expect the semester to last more than to mid-October
///Trump for Prison 2021
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eKonk: Marcus Aurelius: If in doubt, just ignore it.  It's probably nothing.  It'll go away with the heat.  Just a few cases coming in from China.  By next week it will be down to zero.

Well obviously not next week. This is the type of thing that takes Two Weeks® to happen.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Bunyip: It's like...an entire subset of Americans are trying to collectively drag us back into the Dark Ages.

Yes, they call themselves Republicans, and I came to this realization during Bush Jr., presidency.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If someone coughs in the middle of a forest and no one hears it, did it really happen?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Bunyip:

It's like...an entire subset of Americans are trying to collectively drag us back into the Dark Ages.

Conservatism is anti-Enlightenment.

/not joking at all
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't trust the CDC right now, and that pains me to say as someone who loves science, and has studied ancient diseases in a skeletal population (cemetery).   After Trump and his administration told hospitals to send those Covid numbers to him first, and not the CDC... and then those numbers suddenly DROP the DAY that was implemented........sorry, that's some farkery shiat right there.   I'll wait another month and see how big the spike went back up, since that demand was reversed.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Q:  Were you infected with covid without your knowledge?
A:  If  I was how would I know?
Q:  That's why we ask.


And they're requiring any people dead due to COVID-19 to self report or it's not counted.
 
JAYoung
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Elect head-in-the-sand leaders and you get head-in-the-sand solutions.
 
