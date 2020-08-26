 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Cunning sex partners practice social licking from a safe distance when playing the oral field at the Y   (bbc.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thepleasurechest.comView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are quite the linguist.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhhhhhh, I'm probably not going down on you if you have a, "strong smelling discharge"
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women who have it may have no symptoms, but some get a strong-smelling discharge.

I see; it was kind of subby to raise awareness on behalf of his mother.

/because lemme tellya
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how you ladies deal with all that stuff.

What do I need to worry about? A biatchafing every now and then?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut your fingernails, wash your hands, brush your teeth, and use Listerine.  Y'all nasty.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Uhhhhhh, I'm probably not going down on you if you have a, "strong smelling discharge"


A guy named Salmon is complaining about a fish smell? What is this world coming to?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We caught this in the geektab yesterday.

You got it now, maintab.

/hint: monistat won't work
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegan snack or virus?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [thepleasurechest.com image 500x334]


So that's how you use that thank you
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: Salmon: Uhhhhhh, I'm probably not going down on you if you have a, "strong smelling discharge"

A guy named Salmon is complaining about a fish smell? What is this world coming to?


Hypocrisy is the new black.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaginas are like strippers. From a distance they're mysterious and arousing. Up close they're a bit gross and can smell funky.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's next 2020?  My LPs are festering discs of microbial spores that will attack my brain?  My truck is trying to kill me every time I start it up?  Beer causes cancer?  I mean, c'mon, this year is slowly stripping away every joy of life.
"No honey, you know the doctor said I shouldn't do that for you anymore."
Nope.  In this case, I am going down.  Damn the consequences.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Vaginas are like strippers. From a distance they're mysterious and arousing. Up close they're a bit gross and can smell funky.


Odd never had that happen and I lived in strip clubs in the 90s
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genital sex is worst, it can lead to having a teenager living in your house 14 years later.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Vaginas are like strippers. From a distance they're mysterious and arousing. Up close they're a bit gross and can smell funky.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Vaginas are like strippers. From a distance they're mysterious and arousing. Up close they're a bit gross and can smell funky.


Dammit, I'm trying really hard here not to repeat the same jokes from yesterday's thread.

You're not making it easy.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I don't know how you ladies deal with all that stuff.

What do I need to worry about? A biatchafing every now and then?


Plus getting caught in the fark filter or the slats of a chair.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Worth it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Salmon: Uhhhhhh, I'm probably not going down on you if you have a, "strong smelling discharge"


I stopped dating a female army officer because of her dishonorable discharge.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So I AM better off licking her ass!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Earguy: You are quite the linguist.


I'm a cunning linguist, and a master debater.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Vaginas are like strippers. From a distance they're mysterious and arousing. Up close they're a bit gross and can smell funky.


where do you stick the dollar bills?
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Salmon: Uhhhhhh, I'm probably not going down on you if you have a, "strong smelling discharge"

I stopped dating a female army officer because of her dishonorable discharge.


In college, I can barely count on one hand the number of females that I had to teach about proper feminine hygiene.  (I'm a guy.)

Common factor in all five?

Religious upbringing.  Five different Christian denominations, including one Catholic.

/Jewish girls needed no help
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

darkman2000: So I AM better off licking her ass!


Or anyone's really

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: Uhhhhhh, I'm probably not going down on you if you have a, "strong smelling discharge"


they say once you get past the smell, you have it licked... but if the kitty is smelly, warm soap and water will do wonders... and a bit of vinegar for a good internal flushing. And as a guy, I shouldn't have to be giving tips on this. but I do love dining at the Y, and the O for that matter.
 
