(NBC New York)   NJ accent rated the least sexy in the US by Bennies who have never had a Taylor Roll down the shore because they didn't know what exit to get off at   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
22
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boston accents annoy me more than New Jersey ones.
There is an "R" at the end of words that end in "R" people!

"I drove my cah to the bah, it's not that fah"
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylor Roll

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
not even the worst in the ny area.  lawn guyland is far worse
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh yea der hey, cause this accent gets me going, in that place down der, donchaknow.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A deep Southern accent has to be the worst: you sound totally illiterate.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least the Jersey accent, however ugly, is one most people can understand.

That hillbilly accent of the mountain areas of Tennessee, Kentucky, etc., however... Might as well be Mandarin for how much of it I can make out.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just here to remind everyone that not all of NJ is Bayone Eddison Newark and New York.

Guys from Massachusetts told us we talked like "People on TV" whatever that means. And I'm sure it doesnt mean people on TV say "yous guys"
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sitting in Central New Jersey...we have the generic American Mid-Atlantic accent.  We have the accent other Americans try to generic down to to not have a regional accent.  We might have the American equivalent of RP.
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Get da fook outta heah!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boston girls from the ted movie (oh yea harder harder)
Youtube yt5CV5-bGSk
 
uprightmanshark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The NJ accent is iconic. The haters can stay mad at their shiatty bagels

/proud accent haver
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a couple of votes for whatever accent Miami Poolboy is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: At least the Jersey accent, however ugly, is one most people can understand.

That hillbilly accent of the mountain areas of Tennessee, Kentucky, etc., however... Might as well be Mandarin for how much of it I can make out.


The Waterboy, Farmer Fran
Youtube vcvou0SAxZI


/yes, I know it's Cajun
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Just here to remind everyone that not all of NJ is Bayone Eddison Newark and New York.


That's true.Put someone from Bayonne and someone from Delran in the same room and marvel at the differences.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's pork roll, farkface.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Just here to remind everyone that not all of NJ is Bayone Eddison Newark and New York.

Guys from Massachusetts told us we talked like "People on TV" whatever that means. And I'm sure it doesnt mean people on TV say "yous guys"


The New Jersey accent - "youse" (which in my experience is more "yuz") and "dese" and Joe Pesci - is quite uncommon, I've found. You hear a lot of generic Northeast, and some New York accents (fark you, isles Staten and Long, for saddling Jerseyites with your trash), but for the actual wise-guy accent you need someone over 40 who has never lived outside Jersey, and can name at least 6 towns outside the Turnpike/GSP corridor they've blacked out in.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Boston accents annoy me more than New Jersey ones.
There is an "R" at the end of words that end in "R" people!

"I drove my cah to the bah, it's not that fah"


Realtor:  "This house is flawless"
Bostonian: "No flaws?! How am I supposed to walk in theah?!"
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Boston accents annoy me more than New Jersey ones.
There is an "R" at the end of words that end in "R" people!

"I drove my cah to the bah, it's not that fah"


Seafood
Youtube cD8I7Hf0eeI
 
Fissile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The NJ accent is repulsive, but the New York accent is great?  This bullshiat survey is bullshiat.  First off there is no single New York accent.   There are numerous accents in the state of New York and even within the City of New York.    William Buckley was born and raised in the City of New York, but to listen to him, you'd think he was trying to imitate the Queen of England.   He spoke with an old money 'Mid-Atlantic' accent.  What most people think of as a "New Jersey" accent is actually a working class NYC accent.

People who know me will tell you I have a NJ accent.  I was born in Jersey City.   A few years ago the New York Times posted a test by a well known linguist that would identify a person's regional American accent.  I took the test and answered honestly.  My results:  "Your accent is associated with Jersey City, New York City, Yonkers."

In conclusion, this story is click-bait for morans.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think most accents are sexy.  Well, there is one I hate.   It's one from England that sounds like everyone has a lisp.  It sounds like the tips of their tongues are numb.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's either Taylor ham or pork roll. In no universe is it a "Taylor roll."
 
