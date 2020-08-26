 Skip to content
(AP News)   Gulf Coast, this is the wrong week to pick staying home. The eyewall's getting thicker and Laura's getting larrrrrrrrger   (apnews.com) divider line
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't want those lawn chairs anyway..


/or that tree
//or the roof
///
 
Doryphore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What about Leon?
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this going to be Trump's Obama's Katrina?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
964mb central pressure reported by two aircraft via dropsonde. USAF WC-130J is heading into the eye right now, a NOAA WP-3D is overflying. Both reported the 964mb central pressure on different drops, we should be getting another one very soon.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure Trump's caddy--or whichever crony is currently "acting" head of FEMA--is highly skilled, motivated, experienced, and completely on top of this with a budget that's at least 30% of what it should be.

Enjoy, Texas. You're about to find out what all those tax cuts can really do!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

general tso: Is this going to be Trump's Obama's Katrina?


I. I just can't even anymore.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Gulf Coast Farkers, good luck.  If you're in the path get out of it if you can, or find adequate shelter if you can't.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: general tso: Is this going to be Trump's Obama's Katrina?

I. I just can't even anymore.


cdn.iwastesomuchtime.comView Full Size
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The administration is fully prepared for this one. They got trump a t-shirt cannon to get some good loft on those rolls of paper towel. So make sure to come on down to the trump rally/somber remembrance speech. MAGA hat + $50 campaign donation gets you a ticket. There will be a fully stocked cash bar.

Whose boat is this boat? It could be yours if you have the winning ticket! (removal from tree paid for by winner)
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JerkStore: I'm sure Trump's caddy--or whichever crony is currently "acting" head of FEMA--is highly skilled, motivated, experienced, and completely on top of this with a budget that's at least 30% of what it should be.

Enjoy, Texas. You're about to find out what all those tax cuts can really do!


Oh, I expect that Trump and the administration will be sure to send trillions to Texas once all is said and done.  They need Texas to stay red, and what better way then to bribe the living sh*t out of them with federal money?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Doryphore: What about Leon?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
