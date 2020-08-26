 Skip to content
(Reuters)   This Vietnamese man has not cut his hair in almost 80 years and has the five-meter long dreadlock to prove it. Not a fan of soup   (reuters.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
http://www.howtodread.com/dreadlocks-​m​yths/
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that how he avoided the draft?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think when it got my ankles, I might find it time for a trim.

As with all things in life, YMMV.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dua, the coconut religion.

Well, I have always thought of myself as perhaps a bit more worldly than your average schmoe but I gotta admit that's a new one for me!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Is that how he avoided the draft?


Yeah, he just wraps it around his shoulders like a shawl.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local hairdressers don't have time for his hairy ass.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope nobody in Vietnam sees this guy practicing a banned religion.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
axels-modellbau-shop.deView Full Size


WHAT A .5 METER DREADNOUGHT MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet some scienticians could do something useful with that.

Tracking pollutants and nuclear fallout stuff that was growing out of his head over the past 80 years.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Dua, the coconut religion.

Well, I have always thought of myself as perhaps a bit more worldly than your average schmoe but I gotta admit that's a new one for me!


According to Wikipedia the founder of the religion was known as "His Coconutship".

Definitely recommend reading the page, it's a wild ride:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coconut​_​Religion
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not for lack of bread, like the Grateful Dead?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FAKE! There's no way that's 5 meters long, it's 15 feet tops
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Salmon: Dua, the coconut religion.

Well, I have always thought of myself as perhaps a bit more worldly than your average schmoe but I gotta admit that's a new one for me!

According to Wikipedia the founder of the religion was known as "His Coconutship".

Definitely recommend reading the page, it's a wild ride:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coconut_​Religion


Holy sh*t, that is actually a thing.
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Salmon: Dua, the coconut religion.

Well, I have always thought of myself as perhaps a bit more worldly than your average schmoe but I gotta admit that's a new one for me!

According to Wikipedia the founder of the religion was known as "His Coconutship".

Definitely recommend reading the page, it's a wild ride:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coconut_​Religion


That was certainly an interesting read, not something I had heard of before.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The 92-year-old from the southern Mekong Delta region is the proud owner of five-metre long dreadlocks, owing to his belief in a faith that prescribes leaving untouched what a person is born with."

So, a Sikh?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brap: [Fark user image image 564x757]


Thats the quality content I come to the internet for.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: FAKE! There's no way that's 5 meters long, it's 15 feet tops


Fark user imageView Full Size


You mean it's less than 16.4 feet?
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh, come back when it looks like a cheeto

i.redd.itView Full Size

static.twentytwowords.comView Full Size
 
thy crotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
there is A LOT going on in that article.
thanks, subby.

//coconut religion?
 
