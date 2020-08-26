 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Bubonic plague spotted in seventeen China provinces, claims latest report from the GODDAMMIT 2020 Institute
27
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing it is curable with antibiotics.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So China has a hankering for the chronic treach bubonic? Better call Snoop Dogg.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not a thing.  Every year we get this clickbait.  Bubonic plague is endemic in lots of places with large populations of ground rodents, including the steppe, the American Southwest, etc.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, 17 provinces in Mongolia, not China.
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bubonic plague causes about 100 deaths a year.  It's not a 2020 thing.  And Express, it's caused by a bacterium, not a virus.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As stated above, Meh. Why is this a news story that's popping up more frequently now?
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Step 1:. Clear out the rodents/fleas.

Step 2: Take penicilin.

Problem solved.
 
mungo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, Daily Express, successful baiting there - your own article explains how it is actually in neighboring Mongolia, and the Chinese are trying to stop it.

It's a bit like if the rag had said that the US had a disease that in fact was only in Mexico.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good news, feudalism ends and increased wages for all!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image image 505x588]


I feel like they could add a flaccid penis for a thumb, because why not?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

M-G: Bubonic plague causes about 100 deaths a year.  It's not a 2020 thing.  And Express, it's caused by a bacterium, not a virus.


Yep. Grade A journalism there.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wax_on: As stated above, Meh. Why is this a news story that's popping up more frequently now?


because fark mods are gullible and approve this shiat
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: Subby, 17 provinces in Mongolia, not China.


Then again not much difference between the two nations, except Mongolia has not been relevant since Genghis Khan was calling the shots there.
 
phildurt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bubonic plague is endemic in the American west. The US has a number of cases each year. It's not generally considered a big deal as it's readily treatable with antibiotics. The only time someone dies of it is if they ignore it for some reason (mentally ill, homeless, scared because they are uninsured, etc.).
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Good thing it is curable with antibiotics.


Coincidentally enough, also the cure for another disease one can easily pick up at a Chinese KTV.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Good thing it is curable with antibiotics.


i caught it when i was in china. a few pills cleared it right up.
 
nomdeplum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bajtaur: Subby, 17 provinces in Mongolia, not China.


so mongoloid virus it is then?
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

atlantic_lotion: wax_on: As stated above, Meh. Why is this a news story that's popping up more frequently now?

because fark mods are gullible and approve this shiat


YELLOWPERILOOGABOOGAGYNA!
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One place that still has prairie dogs test positive for bubonic plague is only about 30 miles away from here. You know how many people get the plague?

0

Don't go picking up the prairie dogs and you'll be fine.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The plague's  been in the US for a while right?
This isn't really that surprising. at least we actually know what causes it and have the ability to treat it now a days.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Good thing it is curable with antibiotics.


Until, it's not.
2020 would like to talk to u
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: dodecahedron: Good thing it is curable with antibiotics.

i caught it when i was in china. a few pills cleared it right up.


That's what she said.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: One place that still has prairie dogs test positive for bubonic plague is only about 30 miles away from here. You know how many people get the plague?

0

Don't go picking up the prairie dogs and you'll be fine.


So go and romp with PD and I can have an exotic death
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bubonic plague isn't exactly rare. It tends to still hide out in places where rodents are easily found. 

PS. The US has many cases each year due to the proximity of some people to prairie dogs - the most common vector for it in the US.

cdc.govView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

