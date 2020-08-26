 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   ♬ Who you going to call? Grandma monkey busters (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Primate, Fukui, Fukui, Monkey, monkey busters, Local media, Fukui Prefecture, last month Mrs Ishimura's husband, Miyama district  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three grannies have formed a monkey-fighting vigilante group as they vow to scare off a troop of marauding macaques and protect villager's crops from being raided

"Grannies shooting macaques" is my default filter on pornhub.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey Hey we shoot monkeys!
 
Skail
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man, second time in three headlines.  Must be serious.
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did this just greenlit twice from two different sources in less than an hour?
 
zulius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Skail: Man, second time in three headlines.  Must be serious.


I don't know what sirius star system has to do with Monkey Busting, but I'm posting before this gets locked as a dupe.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yup that's a quick repeat. Something my wife hasn't seen in years.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Skail: Man, second time in three headlines.  Must be serious.


Lots of monkeys need busting, I guess. I just finished busting mine.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No American granny would deign to wear protective eyewear while shooting monkeys with a bb gun.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least their spry.  All my grandmother does is forget our names and poop her pants.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
same source too.   good job, admins.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
On a related note, is it a faux pas to copy and paste your original joke in a desperate bid for generating likes when the original thread is redlit?
 
