 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBUR Boston)   Another missing Soldier from Fort Hood found dead. But we swear there's nothing hinky going on   (amp.wbur.org) divider line
45
    More: Followup, Fort Hood, Police, United States Army, Sexual harassment, Military, Elder Fernandes, Killeen, Texas, United States  
•       •       •

1562 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 8:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was involved in a sexual assault case (from the sounds of it in reporting, he was likely a witness).

...hey, all three of the missing/dead soldiers were people of color or women, right?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: He was involved in a sexual assault case (from the sounds of it in reporting, he was likely a witness).

...hey, all three of the missing/dead soldiers were people of color or women, right?


From a previous article that I read, I think he was the actual victim of the sexual assault
https://www.wbur.org/news/2020/08/23/​b​rockton-soldier-missing-fort-hood-sexu​al-abuse

"The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options," Fort Hood public affairs officer Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam said in a statement.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: somedude210: He was involved in a sexual assault case (from the sounds of it in reporting, he was likely a witness).

...hey, all three of the missing/dead soldiers were people of color or women, right?

From a previous article that I read, I think he was the actual victim of the sexual assault
https://www.wbur.org/news/2020/08/23/b​rockton-soldier-missing-fort-hood-sexu​al-abuse

"The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options," Fort Hood public affairs officer Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam said in a statement.


Ah, yeah, that sounds more like he was a victim
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, who greenlit the Fort Hood Mystery Series, and is it on cable or streaming?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Okay, who greenlit the Fort Hood Mystery Series, and is it on cable or streaming?


Reality TV

/yay.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean aside from the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is Killeen Texas?
Yup, nothing else hinky here.

Frakking Texans.  They heard about Fayettenam North Carolina and said "Hold our beer and our big, stupid hat and watch this!"
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's those hats man:
millerhats.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got his head stuck in the garage door closer.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me, and the four drinks I've had, or was there some gender pronoun confusion in that article?

The pic may be conteibuting to that...
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely a tragedy.

But what's with that hat.

Wouldn't those dangley things drive you insane?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image image 266x190]
[Fark user image image 332x152]
[Fark user image image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps


They really don't compliment the uniforms, at all. And they look just awful with the camos.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're at based called the Hood, which is in a town called Killeen, expect crime and dead people.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image 266x190]
[Fark user image 332x152]
[Fark user image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps


I'm glad I'm not the only person distracted by that.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cockroaches know that no one from the local police, up to the feds is gonna look too hard if they murder a color person right now, especially if such an investigation could uncover embarrassing facts about an institution that conservatives like to pretend is all good.  So the cockroaches will act like cockroaches.

It is basically a larger, scarier version of what happens to the kids on the local football team when they discover the adults will no longer punish them, if it hurts the chances of getting a big trophy for the wall this year.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image image 266x190]
[Fark user image image 332x152]
[Fark user image image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps

They really don't compliment the uniforms, at all. And they look just awful with the camos.


It's a tradition of the old calvary units that all either drive tanks or fly helicopters now.

Of course most of those units have been mechanized a lot longer than they had been around as horsey troopers, but you got yo pretend you are still horsey troopers at heart.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hinky? Never heard of that word before.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, great. Now my cousin's kid's babymamma is gonna go running down there to live near the base to check in on him.

\seriously, she's FITH
\\like, suspected of Munchausen by proxy FITH
\\\him being half a country away is the best thing that could possibly happen and he mostly knows it too
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For context:

As of the 2000 census, there were 33,711 people, 5,819 households, and 5,679 families residing in the Fort Hood CDP

the average local jurisdiction population in the United States is 6,200
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Bslim: Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image image 266x190]
[Fark user image image 332x152]
[Fark user image image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps

They really don't compliment the uniforms, at all. And they look just awful with the camos.

It's a tradition of the old calvary units that all either drive tanks or fly helicopters now.

Of course most of those units have been mechanized a lot longer than they had been around as horsey troopers, but you got yo pretend you are still horsey troopers at heart.


Oh, I know it is. But I feel the tradition has gotten a bit past ridiculous here:
d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.netView Full Size


That shiat just looks ....stupid. And those yellow dangling testicles in front of my sightline would drive me insane.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: The cockroaches know that no one from the local police, up to the feds is gonna look too hard if they murder a color person right now, especially if such an investigation could uncover embarrassing facts about an institution that conservatives like to pretend is all good.  So the cockroaches will act like cockroaches.

It is basically a larger, scarier version of what happens to the kids on the local football team when they discover the adults will no longer punish them, if it hurts the chances of getting a big trophy for the wall this year.


I'd wager that part of it is that the sexual abuser is an officer as well.  Couple it with where the fort is located and the mindset of people in the area (and probably some of the soldiers as well), and well, here we are.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: You mean aside from the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is Killeen Texas?
Yup, nothing else hinky here.

Frakking Texans.  They heard about Fayettenam North Carolina and said "Hold our beer and our big, stupid hat and watch this!"


Killeen is a goddamn armpit.  I stopped there once because a former soldier I knew recommended a gaming store there.  We left town extremely quickly.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 3?  I could have sworn there have been more stories about missing soldiers from Ft. Hood than just 3...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I feel the tradition has gotten a bit past ridiculous here


It makes you want to pick him up and give him a big hug.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: winedrinkingman: Bslim: Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image image 266x190]
[Fark user image image 332x152]
[Fark user image image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps

They really don't compliment the uniforms, at all. And they look just awful with the camos.

It's a tradition of the old calvary units that all either drive tanks or fly helicopters now.

Of course most of those units have been mechanized a lot longer than they had been around as horsey troopers, but you got yo pretend you are still horsey troopers at heart.

Oh, I know it is. But I feel the tradition has gotten a bit past ridiculous here:
[d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.net image 850x703]

That shiat just looks ....stupid. And those yellow dangling testicles in front of my sightline would drive me insane.


Come on now, you'd rather be a Beefeater?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously a mind control project showing horrifying side effects.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor little bow tie doesn't stand a chance against that hat.  It needs sequins or something to hold it's own.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim shaming in this thread is ridiculous. He didn't ask to wear that hat!
 
Xzano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image 266x190]
[Fark user image 332x152]
[Fark user image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps


Also the standing order of "you are not allowed to wear spurs while piloting a military aircraft."

/ When you see that, then pause to consider, it all starts to make sense.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Quick search didn't come up with a gold one.  Here is an idea though.  Write your congress critter and suggest it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Zeb Hesselgresser:

You get a beefeater only pub though, with your own military issued mug
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Hinky? Never heard of that word before.


It's a perfectly cromulent word.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image 266x190]
[Fark user image 332x152]
[Fark user image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps


Aren't those confederate hats?  Or variations of them, anyway?  Even aside from how silly they look, why does anyone think they're still a good idea in light of the, er, rebellion against all things confederate the last few years?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I imagine there's some of this going on.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image 266x190]
[Fark user image 332x152]
[Fark user image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps

Aren't those confederate hats?  Or variations of them, anyway?  Even aside from how silly they look, why does anyone think they're still a good idea in light of the, er, rebellion against all things confederate the last few years?


No, they are not Confederate. Steton hat company of Philadelphia is Yankee.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image 266x190]
[Fark user image 332x152]
[Fark user image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps

Aren't those confederate hats?  Or variations of them, anyway?  Even aside from how silly they look, why does anyone think they're still a good idea in light of the, er, rebellion against all things confederate the last few years?


Nah.  The slouch hat is like the kepi hat:  both sides wore them, just in different colors.
 
Skail
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: Foul play is not suspected, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Also FTFA: Natalie Khawam, who is representing the Fernandes family, said Army police told family members about the discovery late Tuesday night. She said the body was found hanging in a tree.

Hmm...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: Psychopusher: Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image 266x190]
[Fark user image 332x152]
[Fark user image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps

Aren't those confederate hats?  Or variations of them, anyway?  Even aside from how silly they look, why does anyone think they're still a good idea in light of the, er, rebellion against all things confederate the last few years?

Nah.  The slouch hat is like the kepi hat:  both sides wore them, just in different colors.


Ah, that explains it then.  I just associated the crossed guns emblem with the civil war so that leapt to mind.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why are there balls dangling in his face?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magorn: it's those hats man:


Protip: Don't take a job that makes you wear silly costumes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: MrBonestripper: Psychopusher: Magorn: it's those hats man:
[millerhats.com image 274x200]
[Fark user image 266x190]
[Fark user image 332x152]
[Fark user image 253x199]

one day you wake up and realize just how stupid they look, and can't figure why you EVER thought they were a good idea...and you sense of reality just snaps

Aren't those confederate hats?  Or variations of them, anyway?  Even aside from how silly they look, why does anyone think they're still a good idea in light of the, er, rebellion against all things confederate the last few years?

Nah.  The slouch hat is like the kepi hat:  both sides wore them, just in different colors.

Ah, that explains it then.  I just associated the crossed guns emblem with the civil war so that leapt to mind.


Crossed muskets are the symbol of the Infantry Branch. Those are crossed sabers, the symbol of the Cavalry Branch, unless they're superimposed on a tank, then they're the Armor Branch. Crossed cannons is the Artillery (WHAT?) Branch.

There's lots of other ones for specialty units, like the little castle the US Army Corps of Engineers wear.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Magorn: it's those hats man:

Protip: Don't take a job that makes you wear silly costumes.


Or cursed hats

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: Why are there balls dangling in his face?


We don't kink shame 'round these parts.

I mean, in theory at any rate.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't know if they have a mascot, but if they do, with those dingles dangling off their hats, it's probably not a cat.

cdn0.wideopenpets.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.