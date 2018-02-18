 Skip to content
(The Northern Echo (UK))   Soccer ref banned from store for shoplifting cleared after VAR review   (thenorthernecho.co.uk) divider line
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"You don't go stealing when you're a football ref."

That's an incredibly interesting defense. Oh, sorry, I meant defence.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Soccer: the last bastion of ethics in sports.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It would have been a lot cooler if he took a dive as they escorted him through the store.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"You don't go stealing when you're a football ref."
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size

Whoo boy, there are a lot of fans of a lot of teams over a lot of years who are gonna disagree there, champ.
 
bababa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sue for the public humiliation of being paraded through a crowded shop by security.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They called a penalty that they didn't actually see? No way. This could have been written by The Onion.
 
