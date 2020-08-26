 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   Burglar breaks into someones shed. Steals nothing and leaves behind antlers. Oh deer   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm gonna speculate he thought he had a hot date with Kellyann Conway, After having sex, thought she was dead, and abandoned her.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I'm gonna speculate he thought he had a hot date with Kellyann Conway, After having sex, thought she was dead, and abandoned her.


Jeez, he could have at least kept her around to prop up in a corn field to scare away crows and other undead monsters.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some young buck is going to rack up some charges. He'll have to cough up some doe to get out of that rut.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a warning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any indication that he may have later broken into a second shed?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jso2897: Any indication that he may have later broken into a second shed?


Did someone leave something in your shed, too?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: It was a warning.

[Fark user image 400x400]


I was gonna say that this sounds like the beginning of a horror film
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice rack.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Take nothing but memories.  Leave nothing but footprints.  And antlers.  And possibly fingerprints."
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh hai guyz! What's going on in this shed...er...thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
whackin' off in meh tool shed
Youtube 5kYjLBpAezc
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: [Fark user image 850x480]


If I were to suddenly acquire an understanding of what you intend by posting that image in this thread, would I go irrevocably mad?
Don't tell me if I would.
 
