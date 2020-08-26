 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Multiple protesters shot in Wisconsin   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
15
    More: News  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 2:28 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Multiple Black Lives Matter Protesters Shot in Wisconsin; Post Reports "A Young White Man Carrying An AR-15-Style Rifle Began Running North...As People Chased [Him]...Another Round of Rapid-Fire Shots Rang Out and Two More People Fell"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*sigh*
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A young White man carrying an AR-15-style rifle

Did the AP Style Guide change again?  I didn't think we were capitalizing that word.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Body Count - No Lives Matter (official video)
Youtube hlk7o5T56iw


NSFW language.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fusillade762: A young White man carrying an AR-15-style rifle

Did the AP Style Guide change again?  I didn't think we were capitalizing that word.


That's important
 
adamatari
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Too bad neither "Kenosha" or "Wisconsin" really roll off the tongue as easily as "Ohio" because this incident sounds like the subject of a good protest song.

I just realized, the entire history of hip-hop is basically protests songs. America is a big farkup.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I watched the stream. Guys out after curfew chasing man with AR-15 who was defending the service station. He falls down. One kicks him. The other tries to grab the gun from him. Guy on the ground with the gun shoots at guy trying to take gun, then at guy trying to kick him. Grabber guy goes down with large wound to his arm.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

adamatari: Too bad neither "Kenosha" or "Wisconsin" really roll off the tongue as easily as "Ohio" because this incident sounds like the subject of a good protest song.



Drop Sabaton a line. I'm sure Joakim can figure something out.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Graphic photograph of shooting victim.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark, was this a boogaloo idiot? I hope not because he might just get his wish.
 
lecavalier
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't attack armed men.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Vid of man shot in head (not overly graphic)
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Video of one of the shootings.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.