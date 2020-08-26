 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Buried in this story about an idiot tourist wedging his car on a stone wall: There is apparently a town in the UK called "Lizard" (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    Strange, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Resident Ed Birchmore, News Group Newspapers  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You find that surprising? Have you SEEN some of the place names in the UK?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He paid 80,000 pounds for, what appears to be, a Lexus RX350? I can now understand how the car got stuck!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude left money at the pub.  At least he was a gentleman.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You didn't know this?

"Oh now we've passed the Lizard light
and the Start me boys will heave in sight
Soon be abreast of the Isle of Wight
Come and get your oats me son...."

Where did you learn geography, public school?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oxford Blues (1984) Location - Oriel Street, Oxford, Oxon
Youtube 5KA1qlzKIls
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can lick that:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I grew up near a village named Bell End.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just across the water from Mousehole.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still trying to figure out how the car ended up where it did. This guy has a special talent.

/ or alcohol?
// both?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe find a bigger area to turn in?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Related to this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lizard people gotta come from somewhere.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Is shiatterton featured in https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crap_To​w​ns ?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shiatterton made me chortle
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
