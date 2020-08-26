 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Phys Org2)   Coughing into your elbow not all it's cracked up to be   (phys.org) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, Velocity, Padmanabha Prasanna Simha, flow fields of coughs, Prasanna Simha Mohan Rao, N95 masks, better situation, Indian Space Research Organisation, good alternative  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 10:00 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's still better than having someone cough or sneeze directly at you
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Put a mask on your arm then.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
While reducing the flow speed (by forcibly redirecting it from the small mouth/nose openings into the large surface area of the mask) is useful, by far the more important function of the mask is to intercept outbound potentially-virus-laden particles.

It doesn't matter how far your cough goes if there's no virus sprayed into the air. After all, in virtually any circumstance, your exhaled air is either going to be drawn away by the wind or swirled around the room by the vents on short order anyway.

https://www.osa-opn.org/home/newsroom/​2020/august/a_laser_test_of_facemask_e​ffectiveness/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056​/​nejmc2007800 This one has videos (^f "Video clips")
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh neat, yet another article equating "not perfect" with "not needed". How lucky we are.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, duh.  It always seems to pull the muscle to the inside of my shoulder blade.  Sneezing and coughing are enough trauma without trying to be a damn contortionist at the same time.
 
geoduck42
‘’ less than a minute ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.