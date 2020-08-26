 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Kim Jong-Un is alive and well, and wondering why more people who are coughing and have fevers haven't been shot to keep Best Korea's perfect score intact   (yahoo.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

1371 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy is cranking out more work dead than our living politicians.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size

"So thats eight votes for Jersey Mikes and, lets see, eight votes for Jimmy Johns. Goddammit people, when I said I'd pay for sandwiches since im making you work through lunch I meant sometime before the next ice age."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Trump will take as many tips from Kim as possible on how to "handle" the Coronavirus
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Schrödinger's Kim is reminiscent of the Venture Brothers staring at a blinking light while yelling
"It's on!"
"It's off."
"It's on!"
"It's off."
"It's on!"
"It's off."
And it's almost as irritating.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: [s.yimg.com image 704x440]
"So thats eight votes for Jersey Mikes and, lets see, eight votes for Jimmy Johns. Goddammit people, when I said I'd pay for sandwiches since im making you work through lunch I meant sometime before the next ice age."


In awe at the size of this lad. Absolute unit.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now ecuse me, I'm giong to take a nap.💤💤💤
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If Best Korea Central News Agency says he's alive and well, then I'm convinced.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Schrödinger's Kim is reminiscent of the Venture Brothers staring at a blinking light while yelling
"It's on!"
"It's off."
"It's on!"
"It's off."
"It's on!"
"It's off."
And it's almost as irritating.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Schrödinger's Kim is reminiscent of the Venture Brothers staring at a blinking light while yelling
"It's on!"
"It's off."
"It's on!"
"It's off."
"It's on!"
"It's off."
And it's almost as irritating.


In a similar vein, I was thinking more along the lines of:
Your mother!
*slap*
Your father!
*slap*
/sobbing/ He's your mother!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So if his sister takes over will she kill her brothers family to solidify her power?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
During an enlarged meeting of the Politiburo...

C'mon, just say it. He's putting on weight. Death hasn't affected his appetite at all.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: That guy is cranking out more work dead than our living politicians.


And starring in hilarious 80's comedies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Squid_for_Brains: Schrödinger's Kim is reminiscent of the Venture Brothers staring at a blinking light while yelling
"It's on!"
"It's off."
"It's on!"
"It's off."
"It's on!"
"It's off."
And it's almost as irritating.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: [s.yimg.com image 704x440]
"So thats eight votes for Jersey Mikes and, lets see, eight votes for Jimmy Johns. Goddammit people, when I said I'd pay for sandwiches since im making you work through lunch I meant sometime before the next ice age."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: [s.yimg.com image 704x440]
"So thats eight votes for Jersey Mikes and, lets see, eight votes for Jimmy Johns. Goddammit people, when I said I'd pay for sandwiches since im making you work through lunch I meant sometime before the next ice age."


Female voice from off-camera: "Why don't you eat a salad for a change?"

"Ha ha, very funny, sis. Hey, did you notice the anti-aircraft machine gun parked outside your window?"
 
bisi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does he look more and more... Jabba-esque lately?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Squid_for_Brains: Schrödinger's Kim is reminiscent of the Venture Brothers staring at a blinking light while yelling
"It's on!"
"It's off."
"It's on!"
"It's off."
"It's on!"
"It's off."
And it's almost as irritating.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


We should have made him POTUS
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought he was in a coma
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Talk about nation level attention seeking behaviour.
"Look at me I'm dead!"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's more prolific after death than L Ron Hubbard.

Oh look, he just wrote yet another new book.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Something else Kim and Trump have in common -- they both have killer storms moving in from the south.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

peachpicker: dothemath: [s.yimg.com image 704x440]
"So thats eight votes for Jersey Mikes and, lets see, eight votes for Jimmy Johns. Goddammit people, when I said I'd pay for sandwiches since im making you work through lunch I meant sometime before the next ice age."

[Fark user image 425x307]


I get the strangest impression she is SO banging the first guy in sunglasses. Like that's her "Yep. Barn door in a hurricane" smirk.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He only has just over one more week to wear white
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: That guy is cranking out more work dead than our living politicians.


Damn straight, I read he was in a coma 2 days ago.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kim probably too busy banging his harem to come out and deny those stupid ass rumors on a daily basis
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: peachpicker: dothemath: [s.yimg.com image 704x440]
"So thats eight votes for Jersey Mikes and, lets see, eight votes for Jimmy Johns. Goddammit people, when I said I'd pay for sandwiches since im making you work through lunch I meant sometime before the next ice age."

[Fark user image 425x307]

I get the strangest impression she is SO banging pegging the first guy in sunglasses. Like that's her "Yep. Barn door in a hurricane" smirk.


FTFY
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So is anybody coming and going into North Korea to even bring this thing there?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So every time a story pops up about Kim Jong Un being dead or in a coma, they trot out his body double. Is anybody surprised?

...and we know it's his body double, because the first time they did this, he smiled, and revealed a set of very Un-Un-like teeth, which is probably why we won't see him smile again. There are other minor differences, but harder to pin down.

Kim Jong Un is dead. He has been dead, probably from COVID-19. The party leaders are letting his sister consolidate power, probably out of the cult of personality from the family - there are probably no other serious contenders for power, either because they've been spatters by 30mm AA rounds, or otherwise removed from contention for being too ambitious.

There may be some other threat hanging over the generals and party officials making this happen... probably some sort of leverage the Kim family has in play, along with a few loyal people in key places.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How in the fark does a country where virtually no one enters and no one leaves get the 'rona in the first place.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dallylamma: dothemath: [s.yimg.com image 704x440]
"So thats eight votes for Jersey Mikes and, lets see, eight votes for Jimmy Johns. Goddammit people, when I said I'd pay for sandwiches since im making you work through lunch I meant sometime before the next ice age."

In awe at the size of this lad. Absolute unit.


Was gonna say, Jesus...he gets fatter every time he appears.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: edmo: That guy is cranking out more work dead than our living politicians.

Damn straight, I read he was in a coma 2 days ago.


Me too
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
vignette3.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


"Another Kim Jong Un?  This must be my Kim Unny day!"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrSplifferton: xxBirdMadGirlxx: peachpicker: dothemath: [s.yimg.com image 704x440]
"So thats eight votes for Jersey Mikes and, lets see, eight votes for Jimmy Johns. Goddammit people, when I said I'd pay for sandwiches since im making you work through lunch I meant sometime before the next ice age."

[Fark user image 425x307]

I get the strangest impression she is SO banging pegging the first guy in sunglasses. Like that's her "Yep. Barn door in a hurricane" smirk.

FTFY


I'llAllowIt.jpeg
 
