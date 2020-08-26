 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   If I had 4 million bucks to give to the pool boy I would be more forgiving too   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
64
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

2315 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 12:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The holier-than-thou, condemn-everyfarkingbody-who-isn't-Chr​istian-enough hateful people are complaining others aren't forgiving?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like this guy has seven or so years of communication with the Cuckwells on stash, bold play trying to deny any of it.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demanding "forgiveness" from someone YOU messed with is foul.

Being a Falwell of all people demanding forgiveness from someone you messed with multiplies the foul by 100X.

Sorry, but your "God's Chosen" status and big fundie bank account doesn't make you superior over everyone else.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pool man, subby. Pool man!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dance of the Pool Boy
Youtube WSamR_8rqL4
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well hey at least he wasn't nailing Jerry as far as we know.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wish Christians and people would be as forgiving as Christ was."

You first.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The holier-than-thou, condemn-everyfarkingbody-who-isn't-Chr​istian-enough hateful people are complaining others aren't forgiving?


I'd like to add . . 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.


What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but when you're 20, shouldn't you know better?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He watched.

/every right-wing denial is an admission
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It seems like this guy has seven or so years of communication with the Cuckwells on stash, bold play trying to deny any of it.


Evangelicals aren't generally known for their 'street smarts'. I'd take the under on how many days it'll take Failwell to vomit out a tearful Swaggartesque "I Have Sinned" speech once the Cabana Boy™ starts rolling out the sexting transcripts and nightmare inducing porn vids.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denials will flow till the videos come out.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

[Fark user image 425x319]


Where's Donnie spying on little girls in changing rooms as he openly admitted?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?


It's not what he did be behind closed doors that's evil.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: He watched.

/every right-wing denial is an admission


He probably prepped the bull.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They invested in an LGBTQ hostel?  I don't get it...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giancarlo Granda?

Ask yourself: Did this man ever have a choice about whether or not to box out MILFs in front of their husbands?
No. He did not.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, the guy is hot.  I don't blame Fallwell.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

[Fark user image 425x319]


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?


Hypocrisy is evil.  That's why Jesus said, and I quote "Before your remove the mote from your brother's eye, you must first stop staring at your poolboy's shaft while your wife goes down on him."
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

[Fark user image 425x319]


Is this that batshiat Q thing I've heard about?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: I'm not saying it's right, but when you're 20, shouldn't you know better?


Better than what? The only apparent wrong here is the Falwells being hypocritical bastards. I guess anyone should have seen that a mile away, but just because he farked Mrs Falwell for years does not mean he didn't.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
done in 1
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Callous: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?


He was wearing a hat.
That's the evil part I was referring to, obviously.
Not having consensual sex or running an organization designed to brainwash young people with propaganda, take their money to enrich luxurious lifestyles, and undermine actual education.
It was the hat-wearing that is evil.
Sorry I wasn't specific.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well hey at least he wasn't nailing Jerry as far as we know.


As far as we know.
 
Corvus
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

[Fark user image image 425x319]


And reality.

Donald Trump boasted about meeting semi-naked teenagers in beauty pageants

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/americas/donald-trump-former-miss-a​rizona-tasha-dixon-naked-undressed-bac​kstage-howard-stern-a7357866.html
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Callous: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?


"Probably"? I guess, in the same sense that the sun will "probably" rise tomorrow.

Falwell, and the university whose rules he approves, forbid the kinds of activities Falwell has engaged in (forget the sex, and we'll stick with the unbuttoning of the pants and the lying about it. I guess we could also throw in the "supporting deviant lifestyles", with his contributions to the LGBTQ+ hostel, but we have enough to continue).

That's textbook hypocrisy.

He demands forgiveness, yet extends no apology to those he's insulted (including people who do the same things he did).

That's textbook hypocrisy.

A loud and proud ambassador for "the family" (decrying things like swinging; which he says ruin not just families, but the CONCEPT of family), he is doubling, tripling, quadrupling down on throwing his own wife under the train, while making obviously bullshiat self-serving statements.

That's textbook hypocrisy.

// he lied about not resigning, then lied about the reason he resigned
// in just this sordid story, he's broken at least 3 of the Big Ten
// but I guess no one got an abortion and he never touched a weiner, so all is cool
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On campus recently

Fark user imageView Full Size


/found online
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, she's not denying getting plowed by the poolboy... just saying that Jerry didn't watch?
 
Corvus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why can't people be more Christian and forgive ME while I attack everyone else?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She had an employee at the school fired for complaining about the lack of parking at LU on her own personal Facebook page. Very forgiving lady, she is.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Callous: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?

Hypocrisy is evil.  That's why Jesus said, and I quote "Before your remove the mote from your brother's eye, you must first stop staring at your poolboy's shaft while your wife goes down on him."


Okay, I can't disagree with that.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Callous: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?

Hypocrisy is evil.  That's why Jesus said, and I quote "Before your remove the mote from your brother's eye, you must first stop staring at your poolboy's shaft while your wife goes down on him."


I have the weirdest boner right now...
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: On campus recently

[Fark user image image 425x453]

/found online


Evidently two guys thought they had a shot. I'm impressed with the confidence
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Callous: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?

"Probably"? I guess, in the same sense that the sun will "probably" rise tomorrow.

Falwell, and the university whose rules he approves, forbid the kinds of activities Falwell has engaged in (forget the sex, and we'll stick with the unbuttoning of the pants and the lying about it. I guess we could also throw in the "supporting deviant lifestyles", with his contributions to the LGBTQ+ hostel, but we have enough to continue).

That's textbook hypocrisy.

He demands forgiveness, yet extends no apology to those he's insulted (including people who do the same things he did).

That's textbook hypocrisy.

A loud and proud ambassador for "the family" (decrying things like swinging; which he says ruin not just families, but the CONCEPT of family), he is doubling, tripling, quadrupling down on throwing his own wife under the train, while making obviously bullshiat self-serving statements.

That's textbook hypocrisy.

// he lied about not resigning, then lied about the reason he resigned
// in just this sordid story, he's broken at least 3 of the Big Ten
// but I guess no one got an abortion and he never touched a weiner, so all is cool


JohnBigBootay: Callous: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?

It's not what he did be behind closed doors that's evil.


Evil is a supernatural descriptive of a relative state..I really wish people would stop using that term..
It implies that there is some sort of invisible driving force behind someones actions..
Villainous is probably a better word..It doesn't have the supernatural connotation..
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Callous: Glorious Golden Ass: Callous: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?

Hypocrisy is evil.  That's why Jesus said, and I quote "Before your remove the mote from your brother's eye, you must first stop staring at your poolboy's shaft while your wife goes down on him."

Okay, I can't disagree with that.


On a more serious note, hypocrisy is the root of why pride is a deadly sin which requires special penance.  To be prideful, you must forget that you are equal to all of God's children and that everything you have is a gift from God.  The Church considers that willful separation from your relationship with God and requires an equally willful or greater action to restore it.

In the twenty years since this was preached to me, I have seen plenty of examples from within my own congregation.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Evil is a supernatural descriptive of a relative state..I really wish people would stop using that term..


I didn't, hoss.

// I could now, to say that someone who knowingly twists the purported word of god toward their own venal (i.e. decidedly not-godly, at least using the Christians' own definition) ends is "evil"
// "ye shall know them by their fruits", or somesuch; and Falwell's fruits appear to be filled with lies, sexual immorality (again, using his own definition), self-dealing, and hypocrisy (which was a term I used a lot in my OP)
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a "penis goes where?"/"I think I'm going to put my penis there." set of pics
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The quote that keeps going through my mind this morning is Martin Luther Ling Jr: "free at last, free at last, thank God almighty I'm free at last."

For Falwell to hide behind the words of MLK in the wake of a scandal of his own making is wholly offensive. The "I Have a Dream" speech was aspirational. MLK wasn't free when he uttered those words, and if current events tell us anything, those words would still be aspiration today. His dream was that one day we would come to a point of healing, and all people would be able to join hands and declare their freedom in a unified voice, as equals.

These words have never applied to Jerry Falwell Jr. Jerry Falwell Jr enjoys the full range of freedoms under the constitution, and a net-worth exceeding $100M. He is not the downtrodden. He is not the oppressed. He is a charlatan forced to step down from a position with a $1M annual salary in the wake of a sex scandal - a position he abused to keep his own misdeeds from coming to light. He is not a victim. He is a plaster saint reaping the fruit of the hypocrisy he's sown for years.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Waiting for the pegging accusations.....
And the dildos.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Evil is a supernatural descriptive of a relative state..I really wish people would stop using that term..
It implies that there is some sort of invisible driving force behind someones actions..
Villainous is probably a better word..It doesn't have the supernatural connotation..


I would say that the compulsion that causes people like serial killers to do what they do is evil.  Not supernatural but definitely not something they can control.  Jeffrey Dahmer talked about it after he was caught.  He was relieved when he was caught because he couldn't resist the compulsion but wished that he could.  It's some kind of mental illness that causes them to want to inflict suffering on others.  I'm quite fine with calling that evil.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In an interview with The Washington Post, she said: 'I wish Christians and people would be as forgiving as Christ was.'

Me too. Christ chased guys like Falwell out of the church with a whip.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Callous: Begoggle: You can always trust Republicans to drain the swamp of corruption and evil.

What's evil about consenting adults having sex?  Even if it's unusual.

Embarrassing yes, probably hypocritical, but evil?


Definitely absolutely hypocritical.

And don't forget it was the hypocrites that called for Jesus to be killed.

The story of Jesus is about a man pointing out the hypocrisy of the religious leaders, and they had him killed.

Evil doesn't look like Voldemort or a bloody nun, it looks like your best friend/lover/leader lying to you.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, this "cucking" is actually a thing?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd never kinkshame anyone.

But I will hypocrisyshame every time.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.