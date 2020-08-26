 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   So evidently Adam Abdul-Jabbar - who is the son of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - really, really, REALLY doesn't like taking in garbage cans from his driveway. About seven different tags from Asinine to Weird are all in play   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Felony, Los Angeles Lakers, Adam Abdul-Jabbar, Dagger, National Basketball Association, Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Basketball  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I reported the typo in the headline to the modmins. The guy's father is named Roger Murdoch.
 
suid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!
 
radarlove
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Take out the garbage, take out the garbage.

He's been hearing that shiat ever since he was at UCLA.  He's out there busting his buns EVERY NIGHT.  Go tell his old man to drag garbage cans up and down the driveway for 48 minutes.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They charged him with being a dagger jabbar?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Garbage can? What is it?
 
radarlove
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

suid: Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!


Damnit!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewRasputin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78sWq​2​JCauU&t=25s

It could have been worse
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Adam Abdul-Jabbar...was charged with multiple felonies for repeatedly stabbing his neighbor after a dispute over trash cans...

Over garbage cans?
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The argument escalated and Abdul-Jabbar is accused of stabbing the man multiple times with a large hunting knife, including in the back of the head, causing a fractured skull and a brain bleed, the DA's Office said.

Lock this guy up, post haste.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Garbage can? What is it?


A container for trash. But that's not important right now.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Adam Abdul-Jabbar...was charged with multiple felonies for repeatedly stabbing his neighbor after a dispute over trash cans...

Over garbage cans?


I'll never get over garbage cans. Those smells run pretty deep.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was his mother Bob Ross?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shawn Holley, Abdul-Jabbar's attorney, said in a statement that it was "the complaining witness in this matter who initiated the altercation and it was Mr. Abdul-Jabbar who contacted the police to report it. For these reasons and many more, we are disappointed that this case was filed, but stand ready to address the charges in court," Holley said.

Translation from Lawyer: "Come on, guys, you know I've got nothing here, so here's the bare minimum effort to justify my fees."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger,

giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size

What a Dirk might look like.  He's daring too.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger,

Learned a new word today.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Garbage Day! (high quality)
Youtube i7gIpuIVE3k
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This looks like it should come from an SNL Family Feud sketch, not the real thing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He should just name the cans Walton and Lanier.

/He hates these cans!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If coffee remains were involved, can he claim "stand your grounds"?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn near kills a guy with a hunting knife including stabbing him in the head and if guilty the MAX he faces is 9 years??
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger

I guess this rogue lost his evasion saving throw against the cops.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seems like attempted murder would be apropos. What an asshole.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Damn near kills a guy with a hunting knife including stabbing him in the head and if guilty the MAX he faces is 9 years??


Yeah....kinda wondered about that myself.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger,

Learned a new word today.


I learned it back in junior high....dirks were on the prohibited items/weapons list.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger,

Learned a new word today.


yeah, the weird-looking guy dirked up the old guy something terrible.
and the stabbed-near-to-death guy wants Dirk to get help.  it's good he's not the vengeful type, if 9 years is the max sentence for dirking an old man in the front damn yard before god and man and the HOA.  what was he doing with his dagger in his hand out in the driveway to begin with?
me being a dumbass aside, it's a shame something violent has to happen before people get some mental wellness help, but i don't know what to do about it.  if people can't 1. diagnose themselves and 2. find the right kind of help, how can anyone intervene before it gets really bad?  i don't have answers for this.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Rapmaster2000: one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger,

Learned a new word today.

I learned it back in junior high....dirks were on the prohibited items/weapons list.


Even Dirk Nowitzski?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
TBH, that's an awesome afro...reminds me of a former Laker who was teammates with his dad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger,

Learned a new word today.


I've heard of a dirk being called a diggler, but never a dagger.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Happened months ago, really low bail amount, and he was the one who called the cops? Sounds like election year charges for the DA
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Badafuco: The_Sponge: Rapmaster2000: one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger,

Learned a new word today.

I learned it back in junior high....dirks were on the prohibited items/weapons list.

Even Dirk Nowitzski?


Lulz.  Well, he wasn't famous in the early 90s.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bruce Lee inconsolable.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Rapmaster2000: one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger,

Learned a new word today.

I've heard of a dirk being called a diggler, but never a dagger.


I had that!

itemnow.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Damn near kills a guy with a hunting knife including stabbing him in the head and if guilty the MAX he faces is 9 years??


Yeah the description sounds a lot like attempted murder not just assault to me.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Going to have to rename him Gom Jabbar.
 
geggy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Damn near kills a guy with a hunting knife including stabbing him in the head and if guilty the MAX he faces is 9 years??


It's one of the perks of having someone rich and famous as a dad.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I really need a lot more info on this.

How did the argument start? Why does he have a dirk on him while in his front yard? Who starts a fight with what must be like a 6'10" dude with a knife over garbage cans? Something else mentioned he didn't take them in for his elderly roommate. Why does he have an elderly roommate?

If you're the kid of Kareem and you use a Dirk, that's damn near 70K NBA points involved in this stabbing!

Also, were any of the stabs skyhooks? Why is 9 years, 7 months the max sentence for such a crime? Why not 10 years?
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He gets away with near murder since the D.A. feels sorry for him because he is the unwanted bastard son of a famous basketball player?
 
