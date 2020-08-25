 Skip to content
 
Punch Picasso, go to jail
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


rofl
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Experts told Inner City Crown court that its repair would take up to 18 months and cost up to £350k.

ROFL
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I loved playing that game at Chuck E Cheese.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pablo Picasso never got called an asshole

Not like you

Alright
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The girls would turn the color of an avocado
When he'd drive down the street in his El Dorado
He was only 5 foot 3 girls could not resist his state

Pablo Picasso was never called an asshole
Not in New York
Not like you
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Massey's actions were nothing more than an attempt to "seek notoriety and five minutes of fame".
Upon his arrest, Massey told police his actions were "a performance", the court heard.

Massey, of Clarendon Court, Willesden Green, London, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Tuesday.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Instagram that you dumbass.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Massey's actions were nothing more than an attempt to "seek notoriety and five minutes of fame".
Upon his arrest, Massey told police his actions were "a performance", the court heard.

Massey, of Clarendon Court, Willesden Green, London, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Tuesday.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Instagram that you dumbass.


And what makes you think he won't?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
During sentencing, Judge Donne RD QC said Massey's actions were nothing more than an attempt to "seek notoriety and five minutes of fame".

I mean, I would have just started a TikTok, but if you want to punch a Picasso with a padlock, you do you.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Red Dragon Eats The Red Dragon
Youtube WJZlg3jRQOw
 
