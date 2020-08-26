 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   French minister will do everything in his power to uphold the "precious right" of people to sunbathe topless   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Giggity, Police, Nudity, Saudi Arabia, English-language films, French language, Coast, group of topless sunbathers, Bikini  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the "Hero" tag has been waiting for
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Less than 20% of French women aged under 50 now sunbathe topless, compared with 28% 10 years ago and 43% in 1984, according to a recent survey by pollster Ifop"

So close
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: "Less than 20% of French women aged under 50 now sunbathe topless, compared with 28% 10 years ago and 43% in 1984, according to a recent survey by pollster Ifop"

So close


Iflop?
Ifap?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Zip....


Fopfopfop
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cormee: This is what the "Hero" tag has been waiting for


Do we still have a boobies tag?
 
Larva Lump [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Still no cure for cancer,
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm glad they are fighting for women to choose their attire...hmm...
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


/also from the Guardian
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In the Boobies era, I'd have dropped a bookmark here; not any more.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.