 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Bones heal, heroes last forever   (cbc.ca) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Assault, Hate crime, Hate speech, Justin Morissette, moments of intense pain, Vancouver, Hatred, Davie Street village  
•       •       •

745 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 6:31 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I believe very strongly in the rights to freedom of conscience and its expression. Having said that, to go to a gay neighbourhood, and repeatedly blast that sh*t? That is harassment, at the least. That religious asshole's ass needs to be kicked more often, and a lot harder,
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Isn't ironic.

/Actually, no it's not.
//Good on ya, SJW
///Being called a SJW is a goddamned badge of honor.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Isn't ironic.

/Actually, no it's not.
//Good on ya, SJW
///Being called a SJW is a goddamned badge of honor.


No, SJWs don't really believe in what they purport to support, and they invariably make the world a worse place for everyone, including the groups on behalf of which they claim to so advocate. They are just people addicted to self-righteous outrage.

This guy kicked an ass which badly needed kicking, and thus made the world a better place. Please don't apply that term to such a person.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also, good thing this was in Canada. In the US, Morisette would have had to make the mental calculation between being a decent human being or being saddled with huge medical debt.
 
Prince Of Farkness
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would like to buy this guy a baseball bat or sledge hammer for use on pesky PA systems.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
love this guy.  Big Scary Guys who use their power for good are just the best.  :>
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Also, good thing this was in Canada. In the US, Morisette would have had to make the mental calculation between being a decent human being or being saddled with huge medical debt.


Yeah, we rock that way too.

I remember watching a gay pride parade in Ottawa about ten years ago, and some old, anti-gay twunt was waving around a sign to that effect, and everyone just pointed and laughed at her until she went away. It was awesome.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where was this guy when you needed him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sardonicobserver: Where was this guy when you needed him?

[Link][Fark user image image 650x812]


Damn, I ain't even gay, but I don't mind saying that that guy looks goddamn good even in rainbow thigh socks and a unicorn horn. I gotta start working out.
 
casper75
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Article mentioned he has a gofundme. Found it: https://www.gofundme.com/f/justin​-mori​ssette-recovery-fund
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.