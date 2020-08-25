 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Girl Scouts get new uniforms for the first time in years - and the updated sash and vest all have pockets made especially to fit iPhones. Well, isn't that special   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
BakaDono [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Daily Fail? Oh great, now I no longer believe in Girl Scouts, pockets, or cell phones... wait, can I still believe in the cookies?

Isn't it amazing how those cookies appear out of nowhere?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BakaDono: The Daily Fail? Oh great, now I no longer believe in Girl Scouts, pockets, or cell phones... wait, can I still believe in the cookies?

Isn't it amazing how those cookies appear out of nowhere?


Not all the magical cookie elves work for Keebler.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To cover the costs each box now only has two cookies
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
About time. Hey all manufactures of female clothing, we need pockets. Pants, shorts, dresses and sashes.

*Real pockets too. None of that, looks like a pocket but is actually only 1/2 inch deep crap*.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not totally obnoxious to wear, separates, pants option instead of all skirts if wanted/needed, electronics pocket makes sense (the iphone part is the Fail being their usual selves.)    Daily Mail or not, not much to be outraged about beyond the Apple plug.  It's a somewhat more fashion-forward version that at least doesn't look like some dude with a schoolgirl fetish designed it, nor does it go the other way into "make the poor kid look as ugly as sartorially possible."   Would work for athletic stuff, and isn't made out of stupidly uncomfortable materials.  As uniform redesigns go that one seems pretty rational.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

