(KMOV St. Louis)   Maybe the McCloskeys thought the protesters were actually tax collectors   (kmov.com)
34
posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2020 at 7:30 AM



Jake Havechek
3 hours ago  
Parasites.   It is they who are the looters.
 
hubiestubert
2 hours ago  
Of course, they do. Because they're just such outstanding citizens.
 
Alphax
2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Of course, they do. Because they're just such outstanding citizens.


Outstanding warrants, anyway.
 
Hendawg
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SiotMoc
1 hour ago  
That's a badge of honor for republicans
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  
Lol typical
 
JAYoung
1 hour ago  

SiotMoc: That's a badge of honor for republicans


What?
The mustard?
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
Pro tip don't break the law while breaking the law. (Yeah yeah they didn't break any laws. Still. If you are breaking the law, lay low don't bring undue attention to your self)
 
kokomo61
1 hour ago  

SiotMoc: That's a badge of honor for republicans


That's a typical Trump move. Brag about the high value of properties when talking about wealth or seeking a loan, then cry poverty and devaluation when tax time comes. I think pretty much every assessment of Trump properties gets appealed until there's a reduced number. It's part of the standard playbook. They're just emulating their God.

https://money.cnn.com/2016/10/25/news​/​companies/donald-trump-property-tax-fi​ghts/
 
King of Monkeys
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesterB
1 hour ago  

kokomo61: SiotMoc: That's a badge of honor for republicans

That's a typical Trump move. Brag about the high value of properties when talking about wealth or seeking a loan, then cry poverty and devaluation when tax time comes. I think pretty much every assessment of Trump properties gets appealed until there's a reduced number. It's part of the standard playbook. They're just emulating their God.

https://money.cnn.com/2016/10/25/news/​companies/donald-trump-property-tax-fi​ghts/


Didn't he explicitly say he was smart not to pay taxes during the debates four years ago?
 
bluewave69
56 minutes ago  
well to be fair that stunt they pull might have actually lowered the value of their house.
 
UNC_Samurai
56 minutes ago  

kokomo61: SiotMoc: That's a badge of honor for republicans

That's a typical Trump move. Brag about the high value of properties when talking about wealth or seeking a loan, then cry poverty and devaluation when tax time comes. I think pretty much every assessment of Trump properties gets appealed until there's a reduced number. It's part of the standard playbook. They're just emulating their God.

https://money.cnn.com/2016/10/25/news/​companies/donald-trump-property-tax-fi​ghts/


But when the taxman comes to the door
Lord, the house looks like a rummage sale
 
Barricaded Gunman
50 minutes ago  

Hendawg: [Fark user image image 425x425]


LOL... Just look at the pre-diabetic hooves on that beast.
 
Marcus Aurelius
49 minutes ago  
The McCloskeys are non-thinkers.  They do not think.  They are like wild animals.  They see something, and react with either anger, lawsuits, or by humping your leg.

Just be happy they brought their guns.  This time.
 
hubiestubert
47 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Hendawg: [Fark user image image 425x425]

LOL... Just look at the pre-diabetic hooves on that beast.


I was about to say, "Can we get that woman some diuretics for those cankles" because that does not look healthy in the least.
 
40 degree day
44 minutes ago  
LAW AND ORDER.
LOCK THEM UP! (Or just put a lien on their house.)
 
Rapmaster2000
38 minutes ago  
Everything gets weirder with these two.  In addition to making their money by suing everybody including their own families, their neighbors, and even a church, the gun she was holding was an exhibit in a court case against Bryco Arms in which they sued Bryco for manufacturing defective guns.  Her gun is likely inoperable.
 
JerkStore
36 minutes ago  
Sorry, but in Republicanworld, not paying taxes is just being smart.

And, as we've seen, subpoenas and court orders are purely optional, so there's really no downside to not paying your taxes.

They're living the dream!
 
NINEv2
36 minutes ago  

Hendawg: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Man. Look at the thalves on that thing.
 
Gleeman
33 minutes ago  

LesterB: kokomo61: SiotMoc: That's a badge of honor for republicans

That's a typical Trump move. Brag about the high value of properties when talking about wealth or seeking a loan, then cry poverty and devaluation when tax time comes. I think pretty much every assessment of Trump properties gets appealed until there's a reduced number. It's part of the standard playbook. They're just emulating their God.

https://money.cnn.com/2016/10/25/news/​companies/donald-trump-property-tax-fi​ghts/

Didn't he explicitly say he was smart not to pay taxes during the debates four years ago?


Only the poors pay taxes.
 
Marcus Aurelius
31 minutes ago  

JerkStore: Sorry, but in Republicanworld, not paying taxes is just being smart.

And, as we've seen, subpoenas and court orders are purely optional, so there's really no downside to not paying your taxes.

They're living the dream!


Cheat, lie, and steal.  It's the American way.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
30 minutes ago  
Tbh- $25k is most likely a year of property tax on their house.

And how late is it?  Didn't see it in TFA.

But this doesn't take away from the fact that these two are absolute personification of everything that is wrong with the GOP.
 
Boo_Guy
30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Everything gets weirder with these two.  In addition to making their money by suing everybody including their own families, their neighbors, and even a church, the gun she was holding was an exhibit in a court case against Bryco Arms in which they sued Bryco for manufacturing defective guns.  Her gun is likely inoperable.


Is that why she was holding it like garden nozzle?
 
Rapmaster2000
26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Rapmaster2000: Everything gets weirder with these two.  In addition to making their money by suing everybody including their own families, their neighbors, and even a church, the gun she was holding was an exhibit in a court case against Bryco Arms in which they sued Bryco for manufacturing defective guns.  Her gun is likely inoperable.

Is that why she was holding it like garden nozzle?


I suppose.  They've also asserted squatter's rights on two properties.

Which brings me to this question:  what does it mean to be a conservative anymore?  These people are leeches and deadbeats.  To be a conservative, do you have to just stick it to the libs?
 
JAGChem82
20 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: [Fark user image image 425x425]


They cleaned up pretty quick in 2 months. Karen must've been popping weight loss pills.
 
winedrinkingman
18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pro tip don't break the law while breaking the law. (Yeah yeah they didn't break any laws. Still. If you are breaking the law, lay low don't bring undue attention to your self)


Their house is next door to a synagogue that takes part in BLM protests.  The protesters were probably just overflow from the march that got pushed a short distance into the driveway by the march coming to an end and people spreading out.

You actaully don't own the property right where the sidewalk or road ends.  There is about a ten foot allotment to either side of the road that belongs to the civil authorities.  People are allowed to move through that space no matter how many signs you put up.  If you build a fence or wall on that strip you are doing so illegally.
 
NINEv2
14 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: King of Monkeys: [Fark user image image 425x425]

They cleaned up pretty quick in 2 months. Karen must've been popping weight loss pills.


It's Missouri. Meth.
 
JAGChem82
13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Boo_Guy: Rapmaster2000: Everything gets weirder with these two.  In addition to making their money by suing everybody including their own families, their neighbors, and even a church, the gun she was holding was an exhibit in a court case against Bryco Arms in which they sued Bryco for manufacturing defective guns.  Her gun is likely inoperable.

Is that why she was holding it like garden nozzle?

I suppose.  They've also asserted squatter's rights on two properties.

Which brings me to this question:  what does it mean to be a conservative anymore?  These people are leeches and deadbeats.  To be a conservative, do you have to just stick it to the libs?


To answer your question, yes.

In fact, I'm almost convinced that the more outrageous the stunt they engage in, the greater the odds of them doing something blatantly illegal are (most of the time it's finance related).

There was a pol in Alabama who went to a ceremony honoring Forrest who got arrested for financial fraud about 3 weeks later. Not to mention Bannon's scam, the NRA bilking their members out of their money, etc.
 
Breaker Moran
11 minutes ago  
So...on that house they owe what -- like a year or two of property taxes?  Maybe more, maybe less.

These McCloskeys are stupid, miserable, and unpitiable people, but I bet back property taxes are fairly common in that neighborhood.

But then I don't really care.  Except about the beehive destruction.  That's psycho, really.

F 'em.
 
169th Cousin
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hevach
10 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: Tbh- $25k is most likely a year of property tax on their house.

And how late is it?  Didn't see it in TFA.

But this doesn't take away from the fact that these two are absolute personification of everything that is wrong with the GOP.


Their house is paid up, the back taxes are on an office building they own. TFA doesn't say how far behind it is, but that they haven't faced serious enforcement yet, which generally begins after three years.
 
169th Cousin
5 minutes ago  
Judging by the picture, she waters the lawn while he makes sure she does it white right.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
1 minute ago  
This is the best you've got? Seriously?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.