*reads headline* I'm going to guess "green poop"
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*reads headline*  I'm guessing swollen hands and feet from all the excess sodium.

*reads article*  Pretty close.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was super informative for people who can't even nutrition
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The smugness, it burns
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May need some of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think the last time I had a glass of V8 was in college when I was attempting to make a vegan version of a Bloody Mary."

Uh, aren't Bloody Marys already vegan? I was a bartender and made millions of them and don't recall any animal products. Dumbass.

And yes, it's full of sodium. Good luck with your healthy diet.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like an occasional glass of V8 if it's the spicy version. As for the sodium...you'd need almost three 8 oz glasses to equal one serving of Maruchan cup noodles.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
V8 is not Pepto subby.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fascinating article
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I think the last time I had a glass of V8 was in college when I was attempting to make a vegan version of a Bloody Mary."

Uh, aren't Bloody Marys already vegan? I was a bartender and made millions of them and don't recall any animal products. Dumbass.

And yes, it's full of sodium. Good luck with your healthy diet.


I guess it's the Worcestershire sauce.
 
Robinfro [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"By the third day, I noticed I was getting a bit bloated and also gained a couple of pounds."

You're a chick. Don't blame the Nectar of the Gods, blame your fun bits

/loooove me some V8
//helluva hangover cure: the sodium jumpstarts your kidneys
///Loving the post-surgery pain meds they've got me on here
 
fusillade762
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Driver: I like an occasional glass of V8 if it's the spicy version. As for the sodium...you'd need almost three 8 oz glasses to equal one serving of Maruchan cup noodles.


I just get the regular version and if I feel like making it spicy I add a splash of this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I tried one of V8's berry mixes and wondered why it tasted so odd.  Then I checked the label.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


It's POTATOES!
 
adamatari
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I tried one of V8's berry mixes and wondered why it tasted so odd.  Then I checked the label.

[i.imgur.com image 587x325]

It's POTATOES!


Sweet potatoes, they're a different plant entirely.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder what school of xfit she attends.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The low sodium version is muuuuch better.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Green? No.  When I went on my V8 kick, I almost went to the hospital because I I thought I miscarried. I was a 25 year old man.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Robinfro: "By the third day, I noticed I was getting a bit bloated and also gained a couple of pounds."

You're a chick. Don't blame the Nectar of the Gods, blame your fun bits

/loooove me some V8
//helluva hangover cure: the sodium jumpstarts your kidneys
///Loving the post-surgery pain meds they've got me on here


You and me both.  Distal biceps tendon rupture.

Surgery wasn't bad, and the pain from the repair itself was at most a 4/10.

However, after a week, your radial nerve starts to heal and let's just say it can be breathtakingly painful at times.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You suddenly want to keep turning left all the time?
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: The low sodium version is muuuuch better.


Low sodium V8 makes a good base for soup.  Add some broth, green veggies, stewed tomatoes, spices.  Simmer, then add cooked pasta.  Yum.
 
