(CTV News)   Conservationists: Nuke the orcas? US Navy: Gotta nuke something   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
11
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simpsons - Nuke the whales
Youtube 4IUxK_0WLbg
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fleshapoids Nuke the Whales
Youtube ePp1or3beaA
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the price tag of this test is?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4IUxK_0W​Lbg]


Denny & The Dinos - Nuke The Whales
Youtube Bd1-M-sogm0
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who would orca-strate such a plan?

Obviously they did it on porpoise.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: The navy says it does not anticipate killing any southern resident orcas, and will instead limit its harm to the species to "Level B harassment," which includes inducing temporary hearing loss and disrupting feeding, breeding and migration patterns.

Kinda like what happens when you sneak out to the club to hook up, and your wife finds out.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Who would orca-strate such a plan?

Obviously they did it on porpoise.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why can't they practice in a lake in a state that voted pro-military in recent elections?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bring it. It's the ones you can't see you should be worried about. You know those orcas talk, right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The southern resident population is so bad off they need to either leave all the way the fark alone, or just put them out of their misery. They're nearly extinct as-is.

Decades of environmental activism and even law has only really added up to doing the bare minimum to keep the ecosystem from collapsing. Being kept on the verge of collapse is not the same as being made healthy.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Q: Why do you violently murder untold millions of living things while also deafening, blinding, maiming, starving and scattering millions more survivors over the span of 7 years at a cost many billions of dollars?

A: To prove that you can.  And it's in the budget.
 
