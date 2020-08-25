 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Old and busted: Drive in theaters. New hotness: Drive in bingo   (abc13.com) divider line
Hand Banana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't drive-in theaters actually thriving right now?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive-in farmers markets worked out so well when seniors heard about them, bingo will soon be taken to another level.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hand Banana: Aren't drive-in theaters actually thriving right now?


They're showing ET and Groundhog Day this weekend near us. I might bite. The lady friend never saw ET as a kid. Was hoping they'd get new Bill and Ted, but she pre-ordered it for streaming, so Friday night is handled.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never liked BINGO.......that dang dog useda bark all night at those dang Raccoons!
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hand Banana: Aren't drive-in theaters actually thriving right now?


There's supposed to be some big Metallica "concert" playing at drive-ins across the country this weekend I think.

My local rock station has been giving out tickets and pushing it pretty hard the past two weeks.

I'm kind of interested how that turns out.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
BMW
Impala
Nova
Geo Metro
Opel
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 It was great fun, but I left the debonkers in the car out in the hot sun after the last time and they all exploded. Now the inside of the car looks like a pride flag and the bingo gang thinks I'm the new LBGTQ spokesperson.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Hand Banana: Aren't drive-in theaters actually thriving right now?

There's supposed to be some big Metallica "concert" playing at drive-ins across the country this weekend I think.

My local rock station has been giving out tickets and pushing it pretty hard the past two weeks.

I'm kind of interested how that turns out.


Mine is sitting it too. Is the mosh pit demolition derby in front? shiat, I'd pay for that.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know what this means? Lots of old folk hand jobs.
 
