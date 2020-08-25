 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Tram jams, bladders expand   (krqe.com) divider line
Insain2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That just plain nasty.........What did they do if they couldn't hold it?!?!?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When is a tram not a tram?

In Albuquerque, it seems.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now, that's a tram.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sandia_​P​eak_Tramway
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The worst part of being there is not knowing how long you'll be stuck in the situation. Will it be 5 minutes, 5 hours, or 5 days?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kyleaugustus: When is a tram not a tram?

In Albuquerque, it seems.

[Fark user image 316x473]

Now, that's a tram.

[Fark user image 373x172]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sandia_P​eak_Tramway


Yep, Tramway Blvd. actually takes you to the cable car.

I've been up Sandia that way, and in my own aircraft. Aircraft is far more satisfying.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nytmare: The worst part of being there is not knowing how long you'll be stuck in the situation. Will it be 5 minutes, 5 hours, or 5 days?


How long does it have to be before they could go full Donner Party?
 
