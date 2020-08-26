 Skip to content
 
(KTIV Sioux City)   Man steals truck and runs himself over   (ktiv.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wrong Spencer
//needs to be the Richard variety
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They couldn't use onstar to kill the engine?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TWX: [Fark user image image 500x388]

/wrong Spencer
//needs to be the Richard variety


I'll get the lights.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He loses points for running himself over but gains them for being able to flee on foot after running himself over
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: They couldn't use onstar to kill the engine?


He was a star, and the car was on him.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.