(Twitter)   Service guarantees citizenship   (twitter.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why would you attack people who served in our military?  Oh, right.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only the people in the army matter, much like unborn babies once you leave republicans don't care about you anymore.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would like to know more!
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nazis gonna nazi...
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

King Something: I would like to know more!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
semiotix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm from Buenos Aires, and I say naturalize 'em all!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
💜
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. Of all the dick moves that Trump and his cronies have pulled, and they have been staggeringly myriad and legion, this one was at the top for sheer dickishness.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's afraid!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's moments like these that make me proud to be a card-carrying member of the ACLU.

/you should join too....unless you don't care about your civil rights
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good... This is long overdue.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Anenu: Only the people in the army matter, much like unborn babies once you leave republicans don't care about you anymore.


They don't care about them while they're IN the military either, they just like to shout and SAY they do for political expedience.

But Republicans have been attacking vets legislatively for years. https://lasvegassun.com/news/2​015/aug/​13/every-turn-republicans-undermine-ve​terans/
They just essentially like to trot them out for the cameras.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: King Something: I would like to know more!

[Fark user image 850x456]


In the book, the guy actually lost them in a car accident. He uses the bulky arm and takes off his legs to scare people away from service.  You were guaranteed service if you signed up, even if they had you sorting caterpillars by fuzziness, but they only wanted people who would actually serve instead of just put time in. The book is more nuanced. The Movie is because the director survived Franco's Spain and refused to glorify Facsism or anything approaching Fascism. Also the book wouldn't have been nearly as interesting as a movie.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And you know dickhead has probably told someone to appeal it .. He's so petty ..
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Coed showers for everyone!
 
kumanoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This shouldn't have even been an argument in the first farking place.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Anenu: Only the people in the army matter, much like unborn babies once you leave republicans don't care about you anymore.


No. You've got it all wrong. The only people who matter are the stockholders of Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing and every other company that makes things from MREs to socks for servicemen.
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aw crap, the bounty rate just went up.
 
Larry from Theklistan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://images.app.goo.gl/ESTC7Lr1h6T​4​dtu58
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thatboyoverthere: HerptheDerp: King Something: I would like to know more!

[Fark user image 850x456]

In the book, the guy actually lost them in a car accident. He uses the bulky arm and takes off his legs to scare people away from service.  You were guaranteed service if you signed up, even if they had you sorting caterpillars by fuzziness, but they only wanted people who would actually serve instead of just put time in. The book is more nuanced. The Movie is because the director survived Franco's Spain and refused to glorify Facsism or anything approaching Fascism. Also the book wouldn't have been nearly as interesting as a movie.


Yeah I liked the book. The movie is fun in a popcorn way but yeah verhoeven apparently didn't even finish reading the book
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: It's moments like these that make me proud to be a card-carrying member of the ACLU.

/you should join too....unless you don't care about your civil rights


Same.
 
