 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   It's RE-HAPPENING: Coronavirus reinfections have now been recorded in three countries. Two more after Hong Kong   (forbes.com) divider line
65
    More: Scary, Immune system, Vaccination, Infection, Smallpox, Johns Hopkins University, Van Ranst, new reports, Immunology  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 2:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is probably like many viruses where the vast majority of the population acquires temporary (years) or permanent immunity after having it - but a small portion of the population doesn't.

think chicken pox
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kazan: This is probably like many viruses where the vast majority of the population acquires temporary (years) or permanent immunity after having it - but a small portion of the population doesn't.

think chicken pox


Best current estimate is anywhere from a few months to about a year, based on other coronaviruses.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been nice if we could have actually finished our first wave, and had a little down time, before this started reinfecting people who've already had it...

But no, the economy and 'freedumbs!" were more important.  So here we are still dealing with the first wave, 6 months after it started...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this being reported in a business publication?
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: Kazan: This is probably like many viruses where the vast majority of the population acquires temporary (years) or permanent immunity after having it - but a small portion of the population doesn't.

think chicken pox

Best current estimate is anywhere from a few months to about a year, based on other coronaviruses.


if everyone gets vaccinated then by the time the vaccine effectiveness wears off the strain will have died out.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Why is this being reported in a business publication?


Because that is who is most concerned about whether or not we can resume our Before Time work $chedule?
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: Kazan: This is probably like many viruses where the vast majority of the population acquires temporary (years) or permanent immunity after having it - but a small portion of the population doesn't.

think chicken pox

Best current estimate is anywhere from a few months to about a year, based on other coronaviruses.


My Cardiologist told me I did not have to worry for 3-6 months but after that who knew.  I sill follow protocols
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's fault?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These countries will get to blame these infections as coming from the US and call it the Trump flu?

/he did say he would make us number 1 in exports
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size



/The "Scary" tag summons Floyd.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HERD IMMUNITY!!!!

wonder what will happen to all of those that were claiming that herd immunity will save us...

have been color coding covidiots in orange, lots of colorless threads lately.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Immunity from Covid-19 is as likely as immunity to being shot.

The best protection is to avoid the situation.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As mankind's time on planet earth comes to an end I can't help but wonder what will replace us?
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so looking forward to schools reopening right as I begin a year of chemotherapy....

2020 is shiat from a butt.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still seems like very few cases to me. Worst case scenario is it is like Herpes and you randomly get COVID every now and again for the rest of your life.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: Trump's fault?


God's fault.  People weren't praying hard enough at football games.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

N3v3r5ubmit: As mankind's time on planet earth comes to an end I can't help but wonder what will replace us?


Cockroaches with their Keith Richards god.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3......3 people.....WOW ..that is almost a whole hand....out of 7,000,000,000. what are the odds.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Alien Robot: Trump's fault?

God's fault.  People weren't praying hard enough at football games.


Jesus is angry about tax cuts.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: HERD IMMUNITY!!!!

wonder what will happen to all of those that were claiming that herd immunity will save us...

have been color coding covidiots in orange, lots of colorless threads lately.


I use Orange for Trumpers. Though I guess that Venn Diagram is a circle.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not good, but if most of the second infections are mild then it's not catastrophic. It does seem like there's lasting protection from T cells and other parts of the immune system which can ramp up again when needed, even if there aren't enough circulating antibodies to shut down the infection right away.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "reinfection" the right word here? I thought they said, in the Hong Kong case at least, that it was a different strain.

From NYT yesterday:
His infections were clearly caused by different versions of the coronavirus, Dr. To said: "Our results prove that his second infection is caused by a new virus that he acquired recently, rather than prolonged viral shedding."
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Egoy3k: I'm so looking forward to schools reopening right as I begin a year of chemotherapy....

2020 is shiat from a butt.


Had it in March.

Forced back to work with classrooms full of teens. At least I had felt better knowing it was over with and I couldn't infect my family. 

Had.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

N3v3r5ubmit: As mankind's time on planet earth comes to an end I can't help but wonder what will replace us?


fair bet is the next sentient race will be the octopus.

good sized brains and able to manipulate objects.  Debatable if they will need to breathe air.

the Future is Wild had a cool thing about that possibility.  Squibbons.  can't seem to find a youtube video though.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, this is one resilient hoax.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if having COVid19 once is enough to cause co-morbidity the second time.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: Trump's fault?


No, but if it's a common 'feature' of COVID rather than a rare effect, and COVID hits America again when we still haven't finished the first farking wave, it'll be Conman Don's fault.

Trump is the primary reason that America is doing far worse than most of the rest of the planet. He made COVID a partisan issue, he convinced his cult it was a 'hoax' or otherwise not a major threat, he deliberately withheld and stole PPE from states where he figured more Democrats would die than Republicans, and he continues to push quack 'cures' rather than listening to scientists.

But then, this is Donald Trump, the best friend of all of America's enemies. It's no surprise that he's on the virus's side too.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: Still seems like very few cases to me. Worst case scenario is it is like Herpes and you randomly get COVID every now and again for the rest of your life.


This is so wrong, I just can't.....

Worst case for COVID-19 is that you die. Die after being hooked up to ventilators and spend a week or so unable to breath, feeling like you are being strangled, unable to even sleep because of your condition.

That's worst case.

If COVID-19 is like Herpes, than there would not be "reinfection" it would mean you STAY infected. That's how Herpes works.

There has been anecdotal evidence of re-infection since the beginning, and lo and behold, the medical experts even stated, at the beginning, that there was likely no permanent immunity from a coronavirus, as it was more akin to the rhinovirus (common cold). In fact, there has never been a vaccine for a coronavirus, though several pharmaceutical companies have spent millions trying. I have confidence they will develop a vaccine that will produce antibodies to stop COVID-19, but I fully expect it will require boosters.

Kazan: if everyone gets vaccinated then by the time the vaccine effectiveness wears off the strain will have died out.


...except we have anti-vaxxers. They'll keep it rolling and we'll have to take regular boosters thanks to them.

I will say this again for Resin33's benefit: It's not herpes. With Herpes, the worst case is sores on your genitals. With COVID-19, the worst case is death. Both are very different, and COVID-19 is a re-infector, hopefully not the kind of virus that settles down in your body for the long haul. Those are bad enough...
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blow it out your asshole asswipemitter.

Stop.

This is already scary enough without needing to scare people about something that is ABSURDLY rare.

Go to hell.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it more likely that the longer the virus stays around means that weaker variations of it are the ones that become more dominant? In that the nasty version ends up killing and burning out where as ones that are more like regular colds/flus stay in long term circulation?

/Hope the second time losers end up winning like the first time.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Immunity from Covid-19 is as likely as immunity to being shot.

The best protection is to avoid the situation.


Being white helps too. At least with the getting shot part.

Especially if the police are involved.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Is "reinfection" the right word here? I thought they said, in the Hong Kong case at least, that it was a different strain.

From NYT yesterday:
His infections were clearly caused by different versions of the coronavirus, Dr. To said: "Our results prove that his second infection is caused by a new virus that he acquired recently, rather than prolonged viral shedding."


Not every mutation qualifies as a new strain. They're all very similar, and only a couple of the changes have the potential to have any clinical significance (such as making it more transmissible). Even in those cases, they're probably close enough as far as the immune system is concerned (unlike influenza or HIV).

In this case they're using the sequence differences as proof that the second infection was acquired from someone else vs. from a few leftover particles from the first infection which had re-activated inside the person's body.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are 2 strains of covid just like multiple strains of flu. There might be more than 2 strains of covid thanks to Trumps response letting it infect so many. With more people infected it increases the number of viruses out there by several billion per infection which raises the chances a mutation occurs.

Very possible that the current tests don't differentiate between the strains.

And as long as I am here... get the n95 masks or the kn95 masks rather than the fashionable cotton useless masks being sold everywhere. The n95 masks give better protection for the wearer of the mask. The fact there is still a short supply of the better masks is criminal.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Were they hungry again and hour after finishing with the virus the first time?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kazan: Cake Hunter: Kazan: This is probably like many viruses where the vast majority of the population acquires temporary (years) or permanent immunity after having it - but a small portion of the population doesn't.

think chicken pox

Best current estimate is anywhere from a few months to about a year, based on other coronaviruses.

if everyone gets vaccinated then by the time the vaccine effectiveness wears off the strain will have died out.


The immunity granted by a vaccine is not the same as vaccine granted by having the disease and recovering. There already exist vaccines that grant long term immunity when recovering from the disease only grants short term immunity. So I'm not too worried about them developing an effective vaccine. I'm more worried about anti-vaxxer idiiots, but also about politicians pushing untested vaccines out to save their political fortunes. Not that something like that could ever happen here.
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: HERD IMMUNITY!!!!

wonder what will happen to all of those that were claiming that herd immunity will save us...

have been color coding covidiots in orange, lots of colorless threads lately.


How do you color code Orange fans?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: N3v3r5ubmit: As mankind's time on planet earth comes to an end I can't help but wonder what will replace us?

fair bet is the next sentient race will be the octopus.

good sized brains and able to manipulate objects.  Debatable if they will need to breathe air.

the Future is Wild had a cool thing about that possibility.  Squibbons.  can't seem to find a youtube video though.


I'd sleep with an octopus.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kazan: Cake Hunter: Kazan: This is probably like many viruses where the vast majority of the population acquires temporary (years) or permanent immunity after having it - but a small portion of the population doesn't.

think chicken pox

Best current estimate is anywhere from a few months to about a year, based on other coronaviruses.

if everyone gets vaccinated then by the time the vaccine effectiveness wears off the strain will have died out.


If everyone in the world gets vaccinated....
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Resin33: Still seems like very few cases to me. Worst case scenario is it is like Herpes and you randomly get COVID every now and again for the rest of your life.

This is so wrong, I just can't.....

Worst case for COVID-19 is that you die. Die after being hooked up to ventilators and spend a week or so unable to breath, feeling like you are being strangled, unable to even sleep because of your condition.

That's worst case.

If COVID-19 is like Herpes, than there would not be "reinfection" it would mean you STAY infected. That's how Herpes works.

There has been anecdotal evidence of re-infection since the beginning, and lo and behold, the medical experts even stated, at the beginning, that there was likely no permanent immunity from a coronavirus, as it was more akin to the rhinovirus (common cold). In fact, there has never been a vaccine for a coronavirus, though several pharmaceutical companies have spent millions trying. I have confidence they will develop a vaccine that will produce antibodies to stop COVID-19, but I fully expect it will require boosters.

Kazan: if everyone gets vaccinated then by the time the vaccine effectiveness wears off the strain will have died out.

...except we have anti-vaxxers. They'll keep it rolling and we'll have to take regular boosters thanks to them.

I will say this again for Resin33's benefit: It's not herpes. With Herpes, the worst case is sores on your genitals. With COVID-19, the worst case is death. Both are very different, and COVID-19 is a re-infector, hopefully not the kind of virus that settles down in your body for the long haul. Those are bad enough...


Fark user imageupdated.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Hyjamon: Alien Robot: Trump's fault?

God's fault.  People weren't praying hard enough at football games.

Jesus is angry about tax cuts.


He might be a bit miffed about the millions of flushed fetuses but I don't talk to him like you do so I might be wrong.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kazan: Cake Hunter: Kazan: This is probably like many viruses where the vast majority of the population acquires temporary (years) or permanent immunity after having it - but a small portion of the population doesn't.

think chicken pox

Best current estimate is anywhere from a few months to about a year, based on other coronaviruses.

if everyone gets vaccinated then by the time the vaccine effectiveness wears off the strain will have died out.


so in other words, most every other country will be relatively virus free, and anyone traveling from or through the US will still need to be quarantined for 14-21 days indefinitely
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: N3v3r5ubmit: As mankind's time on planet earth comes to an end I can't help but wonder what will replace us?

fair bet is the next sentient race will be the octopus.

good sized brains and able to manipulate objects.  Debatable if they will need to breathe air.

the Future is Wild had a cool thing about that possibility.  Squibbons.  can't seem to find a youtube video though.


They are using us to teraform for them.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Isn't it more likely that the longer the virus stays around means that weaker variations of it are the ones that become more dominant? In that the nasty version ends up killing and burning out where as ones that are more like regular colds/flus stay in long term circulation?

/Hope the second time losers end up winning like the first time.


I've heard that theory. I suspect the high asymptomatic rate, long pre-symptomatic shedding period, and extreme degree of contagion means that there is a lot less selective pressure against deadlier strains of sars-cov2 than there is for other, faster hitting viruses.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Not every mutation qualifies as a new strain. They're all very similar, and only a couple of the changes have the potential to have any clinical significance (such as making it more transmissible). Even in those cases, they're probably close enough as far as the immune system is concerned (unlike influenza or HIV).

In this case they're using the sequence differences as proof that the second infection was acquired from someone else vs. from a few leftover particles from the first infection which had re-activated inside the person's body


Thank you for the clarificatioin.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: I will say this again for Resin33's benefit: It's not herpes. With Herpes, the worst case is sores on your genitals. With COVID-19, the worst case is death. Both are very different, and COVID-19 is a re-infector, hopefully not the kind of virus that settles down in your body for the long haul. Those are bad enough...


Genital sores don't sound very fun

but generally not life threatening, true.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hissatsu: There already exist vaccines that grant long term immunity when recovering from the disease only grants short term immunity


What's an example of one?
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Kazan: Cake Hunter: Kazan: This is probably like many viruses where the vast majority of the population acquires temporary (years) or permanent immunity after having it - but a small portion of the population doesn't.

think chicken pox

Best current estimate is anywhere from a few months to about a year, based on other coronaviruses.

if everyone gets vaccinated then by the time the vaccine effectiveness wears off the strain will have died out.

The immunity granted by a vaccine is not the same as vaccine granted by having the disease and recovering. There already exist vaccines that grant long term immunity when recovering from the disease only grants short term immunity. So I'm not too worried about them developing an effective vaccine. I'm more worried about anti-vaxxer idiiots, but also about politicians pushing untested vaccines out to save their political fortunes. Not that something like that could ever happen here.


Yep. I'm worried about inadequate testing of the vaccine. As a healthy young person the odds of me dying from a rushed-to-market poorly tested vaccine are likely much higher than a severe Covid infection. I'm fully vaccinated for pretty much everything else but I'm not going to want to be in the first round of coronavirus vaccine recipients. Frankly the political pressure on getting a treatment out before November scares me.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: Is "reinfection" the right word here? I thought they said, in the Hong Kong case at least, that it was a different strain.

From NYT yesterday:
His infections were clearly caused by different versions of the coronavirus, Dr. To said: "Our results prove that his second infection is caused by a new virus that he acquired recently, rather than prolonged viral shedding."


Since it's a different strain, it's definitely a re-infection (same virus, different strain - like flu).  As opposed to the original strain coming out of hiding, like herpes.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.