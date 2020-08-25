 Skip to content
(Columbus Dispatch)   The Cuyahoga River is on fire. This is a repeat of 1868, 1883, 1887, 1912, 1922, 1936, 1941, 1948, 1952, and 1969   (dispatch.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Randy Newman - Burn On
Youtube VtW8RkI3-c4
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's so polluted that all the fish have AIDS
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS. I just finished telling someone that joke is old news and northern Ohio is lovely this century.
 
nogames2k4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs regulations?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's 2020, it's to be expected.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
General rule for Ohio: if it is a river, wit will burn at least every decade or so.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuyahoga - R.E.M. (1986)
Youtube XdC6thlCAlI
 
Hmnaftall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cuyahoga is actually one of the cleanest rivers in the US now due to all the attention it has gotten since the 1969 fire.

This particular fire was caused by a fuel tanker truck crashing and spilling its flammable contents onto the river.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hmnaftall: The Cuyahoga is actually one of the cleanest rivers in the US now due to all the attention it has gotten since the 1969 fire.

This particular fire was caused by a fuel tanker truck crashing and spilling its flammable contents onto the river.


Shut up, your river sucks.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was looking for an excuse to rant about the current administration gutting the EPA and shredding environmental protections.

Go back and do it properly, Subby!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VtW8RkI3​-c4]


Cleveland city of light, city of magic...
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: [Fark user image 391x129]


More of a fan of the Commodore Perry IPA, sometimes good things happen in Ohio (well, Lake Erie).
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hmnaftall: The Cuyahoga is actually one of the cleanest rivers in the US now due to all the attention it has gotten since the 1969 fire.

This particular fire was caused by a fuel tanker truck crashing and spilling its flammable contents onto the river.


Speaking as someone who lives here, heck no it isn't.  It's like the Hudson River.  Cleaner than it used to be, but not clean enough that you would want to spend ANY sort of time in it.

The way Cleveland is designed, literally any time it rains hard (and that happens a lot here), it backs up thousands of pounds of raw sewage into the river and lake erie.  They are fixing the problem but I believe it won't be finished until 2030 or so.

Even outside of that, there's still tons of industry on the river
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: FFS. I just finished telling someone that joke is old news and northern Ohio is lovely this century.


No one will ever believe you.  In the minds of the overwhelming majority of people, Cleveland (and indeed all of Ohio) is a festering shiathole, and the Cuyahoga River is a constant blaze over its entire length.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hmnaftall: The Cuyahoga is actually one of the cleanest rivers in the US now due to all the attention it has gotten since the 1969 fire.

This particular fire was caused by a fuel tanker truck crashing and spilling its flammable contents onto the river.


Get out of here with your facts, this is an Ohio bashing thread
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dolly Springsteen
Youtube ZkrGGKVRHFo

My favorite Bruce "cover".
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was born in Athens, so I know southern Ohio isn't as bad.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My City Was Gone (2007 Remaster)
Youtube thu8DWsirJo
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just love a "Thick" river.........to walk on...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Insain2: I just love a "Thick" river.........to walk on...


Ever visited Ankh-Morpork?  It's lovely at this time of year.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another Trump promise kept!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: KB202: FFS. I just finished telling someone that joke is old news and northern Ohio is lovely this century.

No one will ever believe you.  In the minds of the overwhelming majority of people, Cleveland (and indeed all of Ohio) is a festering shiathole, and the Cuyahoga River is a constant blaze over its entire length.


When things calm down virus wise, Cleveland isn't such a bad place to visit for a few days. World class art, orchestra, science museum, natural history museum (you might see balto!), Winning sports teams, the browns, great restaurants, brewing, and cedar point is not too far. Also, a little place called the Rock and roll Hall of fame.

If you're located king for a cheap place to spend a few days, you can do worse
/At least we're not Detroit
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

janzee: [Fark user image image 425x369]


A song about a particularly wild Zappa concert.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZkrGGKVR​HFo]
My favorite Bruce "cover".


The Cuyahoga River appreciates the accompaniment.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Pants full of macaroni!!: KB202: FFS. I just finished telling someone that joke is old news and northern Ohio is lovely this century.

No one will ever believe you.  In the minds of the overwhelming majority of people, Cleveland (and indeed all of Ohio) is a festering shiathole, and the Cuyahoga River is a constant blaze over its entire length.

When things calm down virus wise, Cleveland isn't such a bad place to visit for a few days. World class art, orchestra, science museum, natural history museum (you might see balto!), Winning sports teams, the browns, great restaurants, brewing, and cedar point is not too far. Also, a little place called the Rock and roll Hall of fame.

If you're located king for a cheap place to spend a few days, you can do worse
/At least we're not Detroit


On the one hand, some amazing architecture.
On the other hand, I didn't really understand the expression "rust belt" until I had been to Cleveland.
Most memorable thing about Cleveland: repeatedly hearing "Well, Cleveland isn't Chicago. But it isn't Detroit!"
Thing I wish I had known before I visited Cleveland: what an incredibly important place it was during Prohibition (Courtesy the Mob Museum in Las Vegas).
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That Darn Cat!
 
