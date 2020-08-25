 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Armed Violent protesters break into State House. State troopers dispatched to the scene- oh wait *checks notes*- they're white. Carry on   (apnews.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Then they forced their way into a meeting that was trying to keep everyone social distancing.

Good gawd what a bunch of idiots.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why weren't they shot in the back?   Oh yeah. White
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why won't these protestors stop damaging their own cities, it would be a lot easier to take them seriously.

/am I doing it right?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is our house," said Allen Clark of Meridian, who was among those who got in. "We own this house. We pay taxes. We're citizens of Idaho. Why can't we be allowed in a public meeting?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we are so farked.  Everything is so freaking broken.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUNDY!!!! He's baaaaaack! ACK!!!
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Then they forced their way into a meeting that was trying to keep everyone social distancing.

Good gawd what a bunch of idiots.


And at least one of them had an assault rifle.

I'd love to see what would happen if a bunch of BLM protesters broke into the Idaho House Session with an assault rifle.  I'm sure that the Republicans mentioned in the article would be cool with it and stand up for the protester's 2nd Amendment Rights.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat, now right wingers will have to pretend they're okay with property damage and vandalism during protests.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think we're better than that," he said. "I think that Idahoans expect more out of their citizens."

Nope. You've got direct evidence that you're wrong and you're still clinging to your delusions.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were black it would have looked like the last scene in "Reservoir Dogs".

I mean everyone in that scene is white but if you close your eyes youll hear the same amount of n-words used.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read that as "Armed Violent protesters break into Steak House"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm presuming the police are letting it slide because they are armed.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
F*cking morons, the lot of 'em
 
Saiga410
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Violent?  Sounds like the door was accidentally broken.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"We're better than that," says man in complete denial of observable reality.

Also, no masks, so I'm guessing this will be the next superspreader event.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: GreatGlavinsGhost: Then they forced their way into a meeting that was trying to keep everyone social distancing.

Good gawd what a bunch of idiots.

And at least one of them had an assault rifle.

I'd love to see what would happen if a bunch of BLM protesters broke into the Idaho House Session with an assault rifle.  I'm sure that the Republicans mentioned in the article would be cool with it and stand up for the protester's 2nd Amendment Rights.


There are no liberal groups in existence that are armed. As much as the right claims to fret about them, there is NO such thing as a "woke armed militia". And it's right wing protesters and cops, they are buddies with each other. Just like the cops in Michigan were with those protesters. Moreover, shaming right wingers for racism or hypocrisy is almost useless. They engage in doublethink to the point where they see no connection to the two.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
its a good thing these armed people broke into a statehouse and not tried to get into their cars unarmed.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Violent?  Sounds like the door was accidentally broken.


Banging on glass doors will do that.

People not let into the House gallery over social distancing requirements began chanting and banging on the glass doors. Witnesses said the crowd appeared to surge forward and the glass broke, and some people rushed in to fill the gallery.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

freddyV: Why weren't they shot in the back?   Oh yeah. White


I'm watching the family of the man shot in the back on CNN and have been for some time.

I wish everyone was made to watch the mother speak. Not that it would do some people any good at all. But I still wish they would just listen to her.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in reasonable America my brother says there hasn't been a case in my county in over a month.  Maybe that's true, but the county next door had 56 cases in the last two weeks.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: Saiga410: Violent?  Sounds like the door was accidentally broken.

Banging on glass doors will do that.

People not let into the House gallery over social distancing requirements began chanting and banging on the glass doors. Witnesses said the crowd appeared to surge forward and the glass broke, and some people rushed in to fill the gallery.


were they walking on broken glass?
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I'm presuming the police are letting it slide because they are armed.


Don't get all factual.  This is for reinforcing stereotypes and preconceived notions.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: There are no liberal groups in existence that are armed.


You're partially correct. We ain't liberals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Violent?  Sounds like the door was accidentally broken.


Yeah, they slipped an fell right onto the statehouse and accidentally-ed the whole meeting. 🙄
 
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark em.....then when they get sick from that shait & die, feed them to the Hogs!!!!!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Violent?  Sounds like the door was accidentally broken.


I'm sure you believe that, sweetie.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

croesius: JAGChem82: There are no liberal groups in existence that are armed.

You're partially correct. We ain't liberals.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Yeah but, your truck is still broke and the dog is still dead.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: "We're better than that," says man in complete denial of observable reality.

Also, no masks, so I'm guessing this will be the next superspreader event.


nah a couple of them whisper Black Lives Matter, makes you immune to COVID. Thought everyone knew this by now?
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: croesius: JAGChem82: There are no liberal groups in existence that are armed.

You're partially correct. We ain't liberals.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Yeah but, your truck is still broke and the dog is still dead.


Now, I cleaned out that damn DPFE sensor not two days ago, what's it done now?
 
Stibium
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Saiga410: Violent?  Sounds like the door was accidentally broken.

I'm sure you believe that, sweetie.


My first reaction to a giant pane of glass breaking in front of me would be to immediately sprint towards it.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The response stands in stark contrast to 2014 when dozens of advocates pressuring lawmakers to pass LGBTQ protections were arrested for standing silently in a hallway, blocking access to the Idaho Senate chamber."

- Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 25, 2020


Link
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Saiga410: Violent?  Sounds like the door was accidentally broken.

I'm sure you believe that, sweetie.


I love how they phrase it like a police shooting

"The glass broke"
"The bullets entered the wrong home"
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me:

"The response stands in stark contrast to 2014 when dozens of advocates pressuring lawmakers to pass LGBTQ protections were arrested for standing silently in a hallway, blocking access to the Idaho Senate chamber."- Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 25, 2020


Link


They were the wrong kind of protesters. And there wasn't enough room.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Clark also carried across his chest what he said was a Yugoslavian M70B1 with a loaded 30-round magazine. Idaho permits the open carry of firearms, including in the Statehouse. People carrying assault-style rifles are not uncommon when the Legislature is in session, usually when legislation involves gun restrictions. No such legislation has been proposed for the special session.

What kind of wild west bullshiat is this?  It's common for people to carry long guns into the Idaho State Legislature when it's in session?  Wow.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: freddyV: Why weren't they shot in the back?   Oh yeah. White

I'm watching the family of the man shot in the back on CNN and have been for some time.

I wish everyone was made to watch the mother speak. Not that it would do some people any good at all. But I still wish they would just listen to her.


Presumably she is sad her son was shot while resisting arrest.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 581x514]


I was thinking more along the lines "I just pooped in the community pool", but yours works too.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: "The response stands in stark contrast to 2014 when dozens of advocates pressuring lawmakers to pass LGBTQ protections were arrested for standing silently in a hallway, blocking access to the Idaho Senate chamber."
- Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) August 25, 2020

Link


THIS CANNOT BE SAID ENOUGH!

THE CONSTITUTION SAYS THAT ALL MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
some video here
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
James Dawson @RadioDawson 38s

Keith Riddler, from the AP, interviewed Bundy, asking him about this clash. Bundy said today's incident was a confrontation by the state police and the sargeant-at-arms after yesterday's chaos. "Don't you turn the narrative around."
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I must've missed something... why were they there again?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skyotter: Neat, now right wingers will have to pretend they're okay with property damage and vandalism during protests.


According to some of the posters on here and other sites, the property damage means their lives are forfeit and that their message should be ignored.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Clark also carried across his chest what he said was a Yugoslavian M70B1 with a loaded 30-round magazine. Idaho permits the open carry of firearms, including in the Statehouse. People carrying assault-style rifles are not uncommon when the Legislature is in session, usually when legislation involves gun restrictions. No such legislation has been proposed for the special session.

What kind of wild west bullshiat is this?  It's common for people to carry long guns into the Idaho State Legislature when it's in session?  Wow.


I imagine sessions in the Idaho State house are similar to the town meeting in Blazing Saddles. Just think of the guy with the Yugoslavian AK knockoff as the one speaking authentic frontier gibberish.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Clark also carried across his chest what he said was a Yugoslavian M70B1 with a loaded 30-round magazine. Idaho permits the open carry of firearms, including in the Statehouse. People carrying assault-style rifles are not uncommon when the Legislature is in session, usually when legislation involves gun restrictions. No such legislation has been proposed for the special session.

What kind of wild west bullshiat is this?  It's common for people to carry long guns into the Idaho State Legislature when it's in session?  Wow.


And they manage to not shoot anyone.

pretty damn shame when responsible gun owners are more responsible than cops.

Ohh, maybe thats because citizens can be held both legally and financially liable for shooting someone.

Stop indemnifying the cops, make them pay for their mistakes, like the rest of us. Or at least insure themselves so that they cant afford to shoot people.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: GreatGlavinsGhost: Then they forced their way into a meeting that was trying to keep everyone social distancing.

Good gawd what a bunch of idiots.

And at least one of them had an assault rifle.

I'd love to see what would happen if a bunch of BLM protesters broke into the Idaho House Session with an assault rifle.  I'm sure that the Republicans mentioned in the article would be cool with it and stand up for the protester's 2nd Amendment Rights.


In that case, the Idaho State House janitorial crew would get to learn a valuable lesson on how to remove blood stains.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Violent?  Sounds like the door was accidentally broken.


They broke in and shattered glass to get in.  When you're trying to force your way in someplace your not supposed to be and something breaks, it is no longer an accident.

"I accidentally kicked this door in."

But you're not supposed to be here.

"But it was an accident as I was forcing my way in."
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But isn't that what Idaho is for?  A place where all the nutters can live, far away from the rest of us?
No seriously, that's what it's for.
 
