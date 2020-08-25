 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Apparently some kinked out things to do are just not that dirty: Naked man receives a high-pressure hose down from mate at car wash   (9news.com.au) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel like there's a punchline to an old "Yo mama's so fat" joke floating in that article...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wish I had thought of this when my buddies decide to "just have a little drink" followed by "I'm not going to throw uHOOOGH!"
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would have to assume they have a way to cut the pressure way down before pointing the nozzle at sensitive dangly bits?
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That was actually very amusing
 
Rob4127
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looked like a lost bet to me. Maybe I'm projecting.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is actually on my bucket list. To either spray someone off, or to be sprayed off at the car wash.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been hit by those jets once. Tore the skin right off. I would not recommend it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Looked like a lost bet to me. Maybe I'm projecting.


Lost bet was my second thought.

Skunk, was my first.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've been hit by those jets once. Tore the skin right off. I would not recommend it.


Bullshiat
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait ... are they bringing Jackass back?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I want to be dirty.

But I don't want to be THAT dirty.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've been hit by those jets once. Tore the skin right off. I would not recommend it.

Bullshiat


Okay. Thanks for your comment, I guess.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
that high pressure sprayer stings!

also, after using that thing i have the greatest hand cramp in the history of hand cramps.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ALWAYS temped to request this when homeless people want to spend the night
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I've been hit by those jets once. Tore the skin right off. I would not recommend it.

Bullshiat


I have a pretty decent pressure washer of you want to try it
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It ain't bad in the day
If they squirt it your way
'Cept in the winter, when it's froze
An' it's hard if it hits
On yer nose
 
