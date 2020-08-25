 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   There's no hiding US covid cases are down because mask usage is up. "spiffy" tag wisely continuing to WFH   (apnews.com) divider line
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A national mask mandate back in March would have cost us nothing.

PPE wasn't available, but the White House could have had a website showing how to make them out of things Americans already had at home.

I wonder what kind of a difference that might have made.
 
‘’ 3 hours ago  

studebaker hoch: A national mask mandate back in March would have cost us nothing.

PPE wasn't available, but the White House could have had a website showing how to make them out of things Americans already had at home.

I wonder what kind of a difference that might have made.


All.

All the difference.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that was a definite problem but worse was a lack of testing. I was told that unless I worked in a hospital or was in an ambulance there were no tests available. stay home, rest up and quarantine for two weeks. call an ambulance if your fever is higher than 104 or you can't breathe. and then I was ignored.

this was a complete failure of government. my work did back tracing (no one else has bothered). I am still trying to figure out my doctor situation since five months later I am getting worse with the lingering fatigue issue and I had to change my insurance for weird reasons so not sure if I still have the same primary care person.

also, trump calling it a hoax, mocking masks, ignoring the doctors who have studied this, that was the opposite of helpful. now his base has become an intentional infection vector. WTF?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That month where all numbers didn't go to the CDC also has an impact. Oh and the schools and businesses who don't report numbers.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe we should look into this science thing. It sounds like it could have some promise.
 
soupafi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was thinking about something. If COVID was killing kids at the same rate, would people take it more seriously?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: That month where all numbers didn't go to the CDC also has an impact. Oh and the schools and businesses who don't report numbers.


Ohh don't worry, schools opening are starting to fix those low numbers.  Can't wait for 4 weeks from now.
 
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

soupafi: I was thinking about something. If COVID was killing kids at the same rate, would people take it more seriously?


Sure, just as seriously as school shootings.

Oh, wait.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, South Dakota is surging. Today we only had 80 positives but we did a mere 215 or so tests.

We had 250 cases in a day a couple days ago. Been over 10% positive on our tests for a week plus.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: A national mask mandate back in March would have cost us nothing.

PPE wasn't available, but the White House could have had a website showing how to make them out of things Americans already had at home.

I wonder what kind of a difference that might have made.


The CDC and WHO were recommending against masks because they wanted them reserved for doctors and nurses.

The federal government does not have the power to force people to wear a mask.  That power belongs to governors and mayors.  Why didn't your elected state officials do what they could to stop this?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

soupafi: I was thinking about something. If COVID was killing kids at the same rate, would people take it more seriously?


We might find out in a few months.

Kids getting slaughtered in school shootings didn't move the needle though so I'm not going to hold my breath that COVID would either.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: A national mask mandate back in March would have cost us nothing.

PPE wasn't available, but the White House could have had a website showing how to make them out of things Americans already had at home.

I wonder what kind of a difference that might have made.


150 000+ people would still be alive. These motherfarkers need to be charged with 150 000 counts of negligent homicide
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

soupafi: I was thinking about something. If COVID was killing kids at the same rate, would people take it more seriously?


People dont even care when bullets kill kids. You think they care when a fake chinese cirus kills kids?  America is screwed. Nice knowin ya. Keep the border closed please.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: PPE wasn't available, but the White House could have had a website showing how to make them out of things Americans already had at home.


The CDC had a page up back in March showing how to make your own mask. But it would have been a good idea for the White House to tell people that it existed. I just randomly stumbled upon it one day.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-make-c​loth-face-covering.html
 
The Brains
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: A national mask mandate back in March would have cost us nothing.

PPE wasn't available, but the White House could have had a website showing how to make them out of things Americans already had at home.

I wonder what kind of a difference that might have made.


ACTUALLY IT WAS AVAILABLE.

KUSHNER JUST SAID "THE STOCKPILE IS NOT THE STATES STOCKPILE, IT BELONGS TO US"

Quit being stupid. People with educations have guns too, you know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But seriously, wear your masks people.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

soupafi: I was thinking about something. If COVID was killing kids at the same rate, would people take it more seriously?


No.

Newport already taught us that Americans don't give a shiat about kids.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
<obvious>
but also insufficient testing
but also insufficient testing
but also insufficient testing
</obvious>
 
tb tibbles [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But who was saying early on only those who had covid infected individuals needed masks...and the motive was to preserve the N95 stock for medical workers?
 
The Brains
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: studebaker hoch: PPE wasn't available, but the White House could have had a website showing how to make them out of things Americans already had at home.

The CDC had a page up back in March showing how to make your own mask. But it would have been a good idea for the White House to tell people that it existed. I just randomly stumbled upon it one day.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-make-c​loth-face-covering.html



Or as was in my case, wearing an XL bandana and putting the point down my shirt and tying tight, so that hopefully MY COUGH WOULD GO DOWN MY SHIRT AND NOT YOUR FACE YOU STUPID (REDACTED)

Although I didn't really take it fully seriously until the Derby was postponed.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Nadie_AZ: That month where all numbers didn't go to the CDC also has an impact. Oh and the schools and businesses who don't report numbers.

Ohh don't worry, schools opening are starting to fix those low numbers.  Can't wait for 4 weeks from now.


Why do you seem giddy about the possibility of the numbers going up?

Name checks out.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: A national mask mandate back in March would have cost us nothing.

PPE wasn't available, but the White House could have had a website showing how to make them out of things Americans already had at home.

I wonder what kind of a difference that might have made.


Wouldn't that have required, uh....what's the word I'm looking for? I'm....Leadership?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When it started taking more than two weeks to get test results, for an infection that's usually resolved or lands you in an ICU after two weeks, a lot of people stopped bothering.

We're also mixing in more crap tier tests with high false negative rates. There's never been any controlled random sampling in the US, with consistent tests, analyses, and patient selection, from which to extrapolate even a basic question like "are we doing better or worse this week?"

That's why the federal government has been pushing for and often achieving less testing for months; less testing means fewer confirmed cases, regardless of the real infection rate.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: A national mask mandate back in March would have cost us nothing.

PPE wasn't available, but the White House could have had a website showing how to make them out of things Americans already had at home.

I wonder what kind of a difference that might have made.


About 100,000 difference.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i like to think that cases are down because...of all the deaths !!

i am always the positive, good outlook, happy kind of guy...!

/we do come here to have a laugh, so go ahead and laugh at/with me.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

soupafi: I was thinking about something. If COVID was killing kids at the same rate, would people take it more seriously?


Depends. Actual children, or fetuses?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: studebaker hoch: A national mask mandate back in March would have cost us nothing.

PPE wasn't available, but the White House could have had a website showing how to make them out of things Americans already had at home.

I wonder what kind of a difference that might have made.

The CDC and WHO were recommending against masks because they wanted them reserved for doctors and nurses.

The federal government does not have the power to force people to wear a mask.  That power belongs to governors and mayors.  Why didn't your elected state officials do what they could to stop this?


It's called leading by example. Trump could have told the governors to do so....I mean he threatens them with less. I'm not saying he should threaten states, but THIS is a situation where you need a strong federal response. At the very least, wear a mask himself. Provide real information based on science in his rallies news conferences. It would not have been that hard
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Correlation

Causation

Two different words for two different things.
 
The Brains
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: soupafi: I was thinking about something. If COVID was killing kids at the same rate, would people take it more seriously?

Depends. Actual children, or fetuses?


pmags.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I love my "Maskie" 
Fark user imageView Full Size

I already had mine on hand, when I ran outta my paper ones I'd stocked up on when I had to go to the Dr's office.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: doomjesse: Nadie_AZ: That month where all numbers didn't go to the CDC also has an impact. Oh and the schools and businesses who don't report numbers.

Ohh don't worry, schools opening are starting to fix those low numbers.  Can't wait for 4 weeks from now.

Why do you seem giddy about the possibility of the numbers going up?

Name checks out.


It's a hoax. Who cares if numbers go up?

Americans aren't going to die from this in any numbers. It's just the flu.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: doomjesse: Nadie_AZ: That month where all numbers didn't go to the CDC also has an impact. Oh and the schools and businesses who don't report numbers.

Ohh don't worry, schools opening are starting to fix those low numbers.  Can't wait for 4 weeks from now.

Why do you seem giddy about the possibility of the numbers going up?

Name checks out.


Shouldn't I be? Don't see none of those other countries putting up these kinda numbers, do you?  It's American Exceptionalism, baby!

/yeah we're farked
//no I no longer care.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Americans aren't going to die from this in any numbers. It's just the flu.


It's somewhat worse than the flu, but point taken.
 
wantingout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great! On track for it to peter out right after the election, as predicted.
 
Cthushi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
President Trump could have shown business wiles and saved lives, by selling MAGA branded face masks online.  He wears one at every meeting, reminding people that there is a virus loose in the United States, and until there is a vaccine people need to do what they can to avoid getting sick.

The catch - his masks come in a variety of colors and every week or two President Trump changes which color he is wearing.  Everyone who wants to wear the same face mask as the President has to buy the newest color so they can imitate him.

Oh, and everyone who works for him has to buy their own masks, and thy have to match what the President is wearing too

Evil, a violation of the Hatch Act, profitable, and it would have still saved more lives than what he did instead
 
alienated [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Insain2: I love my "Maskie" [Fark user image 425x566]
I already had mine on hand, when I ran outta my paper ones I'd stocked up on when I had to go to the Dr's office.


Do you sound like a Breen when you speak ?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 minute ago  
60.8 million H1N1 cases.


Wonder why no one remembers that.
 
