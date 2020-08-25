 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Is this Trump's Obama's Katrina?   (cnn.com) divider line
85
    More: News, Tropical cyclone, Hurricane Laura, hurricane warning, NOAA hurricane hunter plane, Gulf Coast, Louisiana coastline, center of the storm, Tropical Storm  
•       •       •

2582 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 1:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



85 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GW Bush  was president during hurricane Katrina

Obama would have probably handled it better
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Trump could give a fark other than to give tax dollars out in government contract graft
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: GW Bush  was president during hurricane Katrina


literaly an idiot

clinton - 1993 to september 2001
bushd - october 2001 to july 2005
obama - august 2005 to january 2009
trump - feburary 2009 to presents
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's it like a cat. 2?  Those aren't so bad
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Alabama appears to be safe...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Covid is Dump's Katrina.  This is just additional incentive to boot his ass out.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: GW Bush  was president during hurricane Katrina

Obama would have probably handled it better


First day on Fark or first day on politics tab?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is Trumps Tsunami Triangle!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: AlgaeRancher: GW Bush  was president during hurricane Katrina

literaly an idiot

clinton - 1993 to september 2001
bushd - october 2001 to july 2005
obama - august 2005 to january 2009
trump - feburary 2009 to presents


Dude
Clinton 1993-2001 America attacked on Sept 11
Bush 2001-2005 Bush took over to save the country
Obama 2005-2020 Obama seized control and allowed Katrina to destroy New Orleans, gave Iraq back to the terrorists, destroyed the infrastructure of America, refunded the CDC/NIH and then slink out of town after bungling Covid
Trump August 2020-ongoing just trying to undo Obama's mess and MAGA
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Mike_LowELL: AlgaeRancher: GW Bush  was president during hurricane Katrina

literaly an idiot

clinton - 1993 to september 2001
bushd - october 2001 to july 2005
obama - august 2005 to january 2009
trump - feburary 2009 to presents

Dude
Clinton 1993-2001 America attacked on Sept 11
Bush 2001-2005 Bush took over to save the country
Obama 2005-2020 Obama seized control and allowed Katrina to destroy New Orleans, gave Iraq back to the terrorists, destroyed the infrastructure of America, refunded the CDC/NIH and then slink out of town after bungling Covid
Trump August 2020-ongoing just trying to undo Obama's mess and MAGA


Thanks autocorrect for making that almost unreadable
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't think we need Kanye to spell out Trump's lack of concern for this one...
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I were a religious man, I'd be telling these Southerners to change their hedonistic ways and get right with the lord, as he's punishing em for something. Fires, cicadas, tornadoes, earthquakes....sounds biblical to me.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trump's entire presidency is his Katrina.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: What's it like a cat. 2?  Those aren't so bad


it's expected to become a "major hurricane" - which means at least cat 3
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
nhc.noaa.govView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: What's it like a cat. 2?  Those aren't so bad


I take it you have never been in a Cat 2. I have. IT'S BAD!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ugh.  There goes my lawn again.

I'm far enough inland that I'm not really in any danger but I always get a massively flooded yard whenever a hurricane comes through.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A real president would push both hurricanes to California and put out the wild fires... why can't we have a real president?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: GW Bush  was president during hurricane Katrina


[that'sthejoke.jpg]
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought Maria was Trump's Katrina.

And that Iowa derecho was Trump's Katrina.

And the California wildfires.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I get the feeling someone higher up is incentivizing people to reconsider who they're voting for come November.

/Meteor2020
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maria was Trump's Katrina. Except, in true Trumpian form, significantly worse.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sorry for the side conversation but it is related to the website linked.  Is there anyone else unable to access any of CNN's articles lately?  A simple "ERROR" is returned on the page.

I suspect it is because of my browser security plugins, namely uBlock Origin and/or uMatrix.  Accessing the site from incognito or another browser works but the ads keep moving my browser page up and down, making it essentially unreadable.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
time to pad out the portfolio with Newell Brands (owner of Sharpie brand)!
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Welp if you're in Houston I hope you have a boat.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is Trump's Katrina:

mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: What's it like a cat. 2?  Those aren't so bad


Itll probably be a midrange 3 by landfall. They can be extremely destructive. Katrina was a low 2 high 3 at landfall in Louisiana.

This isnt a large storm, and the current track has it landing in a sparsely occupied area. Let's hope that holds.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
DJT is America's Katrina.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

epyonyx: I get the feeling someone higher up is incentivizing people to reconsider who they're voting for come November.

/Meteor2020


Naw, only natural disasters that disproportionately fark up blue states or cities are 'God's judgement'. Natural disasters that disproportionately fark up Republicans are just freak incidents, so they deserve as much money as the government can print.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The whole of time and space are Trump's oyster Katrina.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Welp if you're in Houston I hope you have a boat.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Will Houston flood again? Some of those McMansion that flooded last time sat empty for years as contractors were overwhelmed trying to salvage/rebuild them. It would really suck to own a freshly rebuilt home in that area right now, IMHO.

/stay safe and dry
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
MellowMauiMan:

I take it you have never been in a Cat 2.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pick13
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is the Libs new hoax egnore the warnings
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldRod: A real president would push both hurricanes to California and put out the wild fires... why can't we have a real president?


He could do this with one stroke of his Magic Sharpie. However, California is a blue state, so he's not going to do it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump cares. But not about black people.

And not about anybody who is not rich, powerful, a strong man (dictator) with more backsheesh than the Kasbah.

There can be only one. That one is Fred Trump, er, The Donald, His Only Begotten Son. What? He had other children? Did he ever acknowledge them? No? Then they were just bastards.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Ugh.  There goes my lawn again.

I'm far enough inland that I'm not really in any danger but I always get a massively flooded yard whenever a hurricane comes through.


Then....maybe quit planting lawns?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Will Houston flood again? Some of those McMansion that flooded last time sat empty for years as contractors were overwhelmed trying to salvage/rebuild them. It would really suck to own a freshly rebuilt home in that area right now, IMHO.

/stay safe and dry


Yes. It always floods in Houston after a hard rain. Will it flood in the same areas or as bad as Harvey, Memorial Day, or Tax Day - no, probably not.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No. This is Trump's wall. Incompetent, I'll-conceived, non-effective, and going to kill lots of people.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: GW Bush  was president during hurricane Katrina

Obama would have probably handled it better


You need a new one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kazan: [nhc.noaa.gov image 850x697]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Alabama is in for it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: No. This is Trump's wall. Incompetent, I'll-conceived, non-effective, and going to kill lots of people.


fark you, autocorrect.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Mike_LowELL: AlgaeRancher: GW Bush  was president during hurricane Katrina

literaly an idiot

clinton - 1993 to september 2001
bushd - october 2001 to july 2005
obama - august 2005 to january 2009
trump - feburary 2009 to presents

Dude
Clinton 1993-2001 America attacked on Sept 11
Bush 2001-2005 Bush took over to save the country
Obama 2005-2020 Obama seized control and allowed Katrina to destroy New Orleans, gave Iraq back to the terrorists, destroyed the infrastructure of America, refunded the CDC/NIH and then slink out of town after bungling Covid
Trump August 2020-ongoing just trying to undo Obama's mess and MAGA


were both wrong actualyi forgot to mention hilary has ben presidnet since march of 2020, the coronavirus's walked into the oval office said "trump if u do not hand over power your going to have a dry cough and shortness of breadth"

but other then that i stand by my facts i got my phd from the university of masachusters lowell, your probably the deep state trying to reright history
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: cooldaddygroove: What's it like a cat. 2?  Those aren't so bad

I take it you have never been in a Cat 2. I have. IT'S BAD!


Cat 2 is damn near useless. That's why I use at least cat 5e, if not 6.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Snapper Carr: Ugh.  There goes my lawn again.

I'm far enough inland that I'm not really in any danger but I always get a massively flooded yard whenever a hurricane comes through.

Then....maybe quit planting lawns?


DOWN WITH LAWNS!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Cat 2 is damn near useless. That's why I use at least cat 5e, if not 6.


get out of my thread nerdd or im going to come to youre house and smash all your windows 95
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's like RAIIIIIIN on your RNC...
 
Displayed 50 of 85 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.