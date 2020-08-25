 Skip to content
(SFGate)   A wicked pissa conference in Boston spread the coronavirus all over the nation in March. Sorry about that, kid   (sfgate.com) divider line

LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes, the infamous Biogen conference. Even scientists can be dumb and bow to peer pressure and social norms.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Biogen

Name checks out, anyway.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How do you like dem crabapples?
 
Monumenticus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Supah spreadah.
 
