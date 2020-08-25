 Skip to content
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's a bukkake donut?
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I choked on a carrot this afternoon and all I could think was, "I bet a doughnut wouldn't have done this to me".

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pouring out some sprinkles for all the Covid-19 homies...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's been glazed to a orange hue. Donut Trump?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [media.tenor.com image 220x123]


Is it real or did they just edit the hot dogs out?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ I want to eat that donut
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this the most American thing ever?

MORE IS MORE.

(and if you are lucky, there may be S'mores)
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh that's nasty.jpg


/still a Krispy Kreme atrocity under all that glaze
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Take a plain donut.

Dip it in colorless corn syrup.

Cover that in honey, caramel, sugar, crushed peanuts and shrimp in mayonaise, three layers of chocolate, one of ice cream, more layers of chocolate, beer batter, coffee grounds and finally a thick mille-feuilles crust.

Then deep fry it.

We'll talk.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All it needs is the filling from a few Cadbury eggs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hang on, I'm finishing on the donuts."
"Don't you mean 'finishing the donuts'?"
"Yeah, sure."
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or for you sick bastards:

d4yxl4pe8dqlj.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
