(Daily Mail)   Chinese parents force their daughter to perform online acts. Acts of gastronomy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 3:20 PM



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anything that China does that is not weird?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Is there anything that China does that is not weird?


not much
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That kid is a porker.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Any different than American parents making their kids do stuff for YouTube so they can be rich?

How about that kid who is a multi-millionaire from unboxing toys?
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She's a preformer?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: Any different than American parents making their kids do stuff for YouTube so they can be rich?

How about that kid who is a multi-millionaire from unboxing toys?


That's what I'm doing. I have over a million views regularly for performing cruel and often violent 'pranks' on my kid Meal Ticket.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Might not be a first time...
Mukbanger KIDNAPPED and FORCED to Eat Food? (kate yup)
Youtube -egHWUIjYog
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Any different than American parents making their kids do stuff for YouTube so they can be rich?


No one's saying it is..?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did they make her eat all the eggs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Parental Units: Consume mass quantities!


Proof, if you need any, that your parents are trying to kill and to profit by filming your slow, agonous and cruel death for the big online Pron dollars.

Would you like Prawn Cocktail with that?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If there is a system, there are people born to work it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x258]


THEY GOT THE IDEA FROM YOU, MERKINLAND!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x258]


What child pornography may look like. She's no Shirley Temple. Neither is Momma June.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From the article, internet commenters complained the kid's parents were using her "as a cash cow".

They're not helping the girl's self-esteem.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Okay. That 'cash cow' comment wasn't cool.

Funny, but not cool.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are starving children in China because this plumper ate it all
 
