(NPR)   You might want to have a seat right over there for this, but it turns out that sex offender registries don't actually do much of anything to protect people from sex offenders   (npr.org) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.


The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look who is in the White House,

Epstein's pal, who is documented to have thrown private parties for the guy stocked with young models.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All it does is just ruin people's lives, since "sex offender" is this massive catch-all.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

optikeye: eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.

The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.


The present registry includes 15 year olds busted for feeling each other up, AFAIK.  But then this isn't about solving problems.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

optikeye: eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.

The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.


I do not dispute the "sex" offender lists needs to be fixed to just include actual sex offenders.  A uniform national  standard for all states would help a great deal, The problem is most sex offenders are in a state justice system and a large number of state legislators are just farking idiots ( generally called republicans)
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.


Perhaps if it wasn't for the stigma, there would be more research and perhaps better treatment.  Kind of like alcoholism and drug addiction.

\alcoholic and drug addict
\\not a molester
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

optikeye: eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.

The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.


Lol, is that what you tell the neighbors when you move? Pretty clever.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The registry really doesn't work," Socia says. "It's a bloated, inefficient system that is incredibly expensive to maintain. I don't think it really protects anybody."

I feel like this was pointed out repeatedly before it became law.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whew (wipes brow)
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should model it after our long gun registry here in Canada, that was an amazing success.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

optikeye: eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.

The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.


Don't hang out in alleys with child molesters...
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From what I understand, one of the problems is that while names are continually added, very few are ever removed.  So the lists have become huge and basically unmanageable.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wingnut396: optikeye: eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.

The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.

Don't hang out in alleys with child molesters...


Don't pee in alleys with child molesters.  What kind of sick fark does that?
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bondith: wingnut396: optikeye: eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.

The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.

Don't hang out in alleys with child molesters...

Don't pee in alleys with child molesters.  What kind of sick fark does that?


my neighbour's dog is named Alley, I'm finding this whole conversation confusing.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not when they've got power or money.
 
treesloth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

optikeye: The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.


How would you fix it?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OK....BUT.....

we get rid of the sex offender registry. I set up my own website where i'm just doing a simple pivot table of court records, and then pulling addresses scrubbed from questionable public access sources...

Is that going to solve things?

At least the registry means there is a definitive place for people to look.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bondith: Don't pee in alleys with child molesters.  What kind of sick fark does that?


What about pooping? Is that OK?
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bondith: wingnut396: optikeye: eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.

The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.

Don't hang out in alleys with child molesters...

Don't pee in alleys with child molesters.  What kind of sick fark does that?


If they were chipped, I'd know who I was peeing in an alley with.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought the point of the registry was to shame people and make them outcast. If we wanted it to do something it wouldn't include people who's only crime was having sex with their girlfriend who was a year younger then them or peeing in a place that might contain minors.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

treesloth: optikeye: The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.

How would you fix it?


Well, not put people on it whose only crime was pissing in public....
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.


No, we need to continue using 1950s methods in these cases as we still do with mail-in voting.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: Bondith: wingnut396: optikeye: eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.

The problem with the registry is that it's a big tent to include people arrested outside a bar for peeing in an ally with child molesters.

Don't hang out in alleys with child molesters...

Don't pee in alleys with child molesters.  What kind of sick fark does that?

my neighbour's dog is named Alley, I'm finding this whole conversation confusing.


Is it too dark to read in Alley?
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Bondith: Don't pee in alleys with child molesters.  What kind of sick fark does that?

What about pooping? Is that OK?


No, it's icky.  That's why girls don't poop.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The government can't be bothered by sex offenders...they have more important things like forcing
people to wear masks, stay home and accept a small amount of money to remain loyal to the socialist
democrats.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: There is no fixing child molesters and if they are released back into society they need to be tagged with a chip and an app for the public that sends an alert if they are within 100 yards. Sure it may cause an uptick in suicide among child molesters but I am fine with that.


There may not be a way to "fix" them, but what we should be trying to do is manage them. It's like anger management - you may not be able to make someone less angry, but you can help them learn ways to not hurt other people.

Recidivism rates of most sex offenders, even child sex offenders, are very low, so it does seem like in many cases, management is an option. The unfortunate corrolarry is that those who do reoffend tend to do so many times, and we probably should also split the registry between single-victim and serial offenders.
 
