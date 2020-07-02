 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Allllright, let's spin the wheel of Reasons It Sucks To Be Black In America, and today it lands on... lower house appraisal values for the same property   (nytimes.com) divider line
55
    More: Asinine, Race, Black people, White people, White American, United States, Racism, home appraiser, advantage of low home  
•       •       •

841 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a hundred variations on how racism exists in America. Once you see it...
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they used white stand-ins and had their property value skyrocket. All of the appraisers in the story should be fired and banned.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of Fark's most prominent racists assured me earlier today that this kind of stuff was a myth.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never get these appraisers come tax time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
racism is in every nook and cranny of our nation. And, it's so deep people don't really register it, especially if they're pink.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skin color has nothing to do with it.

sorry, liberals.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^ JFC we need a "dumbass" button
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You never get these appraisers come tax time.


At least in my state, county appraisers really only look at comparable sales. Also, they're county employees, as opposed to independent appraisers who are more or less beholden to banks because of the effect their work has on loans and refinances.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsmilky: skin color has nothing to do with it.

sorry, liberals.


Please explain.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Nickey Hayle said
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You never get these appraisers come tax time.

At least in my state, county appraisers really only look at comparable sales. Also, they're county employees, as opposed to independent appraisers who are more or less beholden to banks because of the effect their work has on loans and refinances.


Are you sure you're not confusing appraisers for tax purposes with appraisers for mortgage purposes?

One is done by the county/town/whatever based on where you live, the other is done by the bank
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird... the only 2 appraisals I had they didn't enter the house. Is this something they only do in certain states?
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: jsmilky: skin color has nothing to do with it.

sorry, liberals.

Please explain.


You see, Drew is in it with Russia.  He gets free Russian QAnon bots that make mentally deficient statements such as the above, then you reply, increasing traffic, then I point out the fact you fell for the obvious bait, further driving traffic, and so on and so forth.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like it would work in their favor if they buy a black-owned home.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squegeebooo: El_Dan: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You never get these appraisers come tax time.

At least in my state, county appraisers really only look at comparable sales. Also, they're county employees, as opposed to independent appraisers who are more or less beholden to banks because of the effect their work has on loans and refinances.

Are you sure you're not confusing appraisers for tax purposes with appraisers for mortgage purposes?

One is done by the county/town/whatever based on where you live, the other is done by the bank


Yes, that's the distinction I was at least attempting to make.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I bear the sin of being white I have to call BS and challenge the appraisal when this happens to me.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I like how they used white stand-ins and had their property value skyrocket. All of the appraisers in the story should be fired and banned.


How about prosecuted for fraud, given this has a detrimental financial effect on the victims?
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As someone who can't buy a home due to his ex-wife ruining his credit i'd like to be the first to say, we don't care.
 
McJaemes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

squegeebooo: El_Dan: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You never get these appraisers come tax time.

At least in my state, county appraisers really only look at comparable sales. Also, they're county employees, as opposed to independent appraisers who are more or less beholden to banks because of the effect their work has on loans and refinances.

Are you sure you're not confusing appraisers for tax purposes with appraisers for mortgage purposes?

One is done by the county/town/whatever based on where you live, the other is done by the bank

Appraisers

do mortgages.

Assessors do taxes.
 
khatores
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jsmilky: skin color has nothing to do with it.

sorry, liberals.


Are you illiterate? Did you read the article or are you just lying for the fun of it?

They had two separate appraisals on the same house. They should be close, and they were dramatically different.
 
neil jung
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

caguru: Weird... the only 2 appraisals I had they didn't enter the house. Is this something they only do in certain states?


If you found a bank in any state that didn't do an inspection including inside the house, I'm assuming they're stringing you along to steal your vital fluids because no bank would be that dumb when giving mortgages since '08.
 
McJaemes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder if this holds true for landlords with black tenants. I recently refinanced a rental property. Appraisal was less that what I had hoped.

Also, I may have recently inadvertently benefitted from this. I bought a condo a few months ago. Seller (black) and I agreed on $X. Appraiser said $X-15%.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
well, of course black peoples homes are worth less.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

neil jung: caguru: Weird... the only 2 appraisals I had they didn't enter the house. Is this something they only do in certain states?

If you found a bank in any state that didn't do an inspection including inside the house, I'm assuming they're stringing you along to steal your vital fluids because no bank would be that dumb when giving mortgages since '08.


Google "desktop appraisal", it's not new.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a damn shame.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jsmilky: skin color has nothing to do with it.

sorry, liberals.


So how do you explain the wildly different appraisals when the only factor was skin colour?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khatores: jsmilky: skin color has nothing to do with it.

sorry, liberals.

Are you illiterate? Did you read the article or are you just lying for the fun of it?

They had two separate appraisals on the same house. They should be close, and they were dramatically different.


If something happens to you and you are black, it's because of racism. If something happens to you and you are not a minority, you just got bad luck.

https://dearmonty.com/two-appraisals-​m​iles-apart/

http://www.city-data.com/forum/real-e​s​tate/2349639-2-wildly-different-apprai​sals-what-do.html
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Since I bear the sin of being white I have to call BS and challenge the appraisal when this happens to me.


It must be tough being the victim of three hundred years of America's racism.
 
neil jung
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: neil jung: caguru: Weird... the only 2 appraisals I had they didn't enter the house. Is this something they only do in certain states?

If you found a bank in any state that didn't do an inspection including inside the house, I'm assuming they're stringing you along to steal your vital fluids because no bank would be that dumb when giving mortgages since '08.

Google "desktop appraisal", it's not new.


Well shuck my corn. Looks like it's relatively uncommon as it's only in areas with low foreclosure rates and steady sales data so given where I've been that's never going to happen and I made assumptions. But congrats, my corn was shucked. I'll say replace 08 with 3 months from now to pretend I was posting from the future.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Um, don't you want a lower appraisal rate when refinancing?
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Through the prism of the real estate market and homeownership in black neighborhoods, this report attempts to address the question: What is the cost of racial bias? This report seeks to understand how much money majority-black communities are losing in the housing market stemming from racial bias, finding that owner-occupied homes in black neighborhoods are undervalued by $48,000 per home on average, amounting to $156 billion in cumulative losses.

REPORT
The devaluation of assets in black neighborhoods
The case of residential property
Andre M. Perry, Jonathan Rothwell, and David HarshbargerTuesday, November 27, 2018
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No, an appraisal is used to sell a home and affects your net worth, and doesn't affect property taxes

What you're thinking of is assessed value. On that front, black homeowners are consistently *over* charged by 13% compared to comparable white homeowners https://t.co/N6ELUlaZsR

- Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) August 25, 2020


Harmed coming and going.
 
todayis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: racism is in every nook and cranny of our nation. And, it's so deep people don't really register it, especially if they're pink.


Mom always said "we're pink on the inside "
 
gyruss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Elizabeth Warren called this out while W was still president. She just didn't have the stones to call it what it was.

From the lecture slides for The Two Income Trap, edited by anonymous:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

caguru: Weird... the only 2 appraisals I had they didn't enter the house. Is this something they only do in certain states?


That seems odd. I've had three and they all spent about 45 minutes in the house.  The bank wants to sure it's not buying a problem.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: racism is in every nook and cranny of our nation. And, it's so deep people don't really register it, especially if they're pink.



Pink Power!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lusebagage: Um, don't you want a lower appraisal rate when refinancing?


I'm not sure what an appraisal "rate" is, but you want an appraisal higher than what you owe or you can't refi or higher than the sale price or you can't buy.

And you don't necessarily want that.  The bank does.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: No, an appraisal is used to sell a home and affects your net worth, and doesn't affect property taxes


From the article: "Abena and Alex Horton wanted to take advantage of low home-refinance rates"

So first off, its not always used for simply selling a home, and secondly, who cares about your "net worth", that is totally meaningless.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

El_Dan: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You never get these appraisers come tax time.

At least in my state, county appraisers really only look at comparable sales. Also, they're county employees, as opposed to independent appraisers who are more or less beholden to banks because of the effect their work has on loans and refinances.


Yep. Pure comps.
 
scubamage
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

todayis: waxbeans: racism is in every nook and cranny of our nation. And, it's so deep people don't really register it, especially if they're pink.

Mom always said "we're pink on the inside "


It really depends. We're kinda grey and yellowy offwhite and pink and red and full of goo and organs.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

El_Dan: At least in my state, county appraisers really only look at comparable sales.


Even the bank appraisal should ultimately be backed by the comparable home sales chosen and then line by line adjustments based on what differences do exist.    They don't just pick a number out of the air.   You can follow the math in the appraisal report.     My point is that the shenanigans (discrimination) should be pretty clear and in the form of wildly inappropriate comparable sales chosen.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jsmilky: skin color has nothing to do with it.

sorry, liberals.


Then what was the differentiating factor that would result in almost a 40% difference in appraisal value?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 512x444]


There are many whites in the same boat as blacks. They are the ones matching in the looting, I mean protesting.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lusebagage: Dusk-You-n-Me: No, an appraisal is used to sell a home and affects your net worth, and doesn't affect property taxes

From the article: "Abena and Alex Horton wanted to take advantage of low home-refinance rates"

So first off, its not always used for simply selling a home, and secondly, who cares about your "net worth", that is totally meaningless.


Click thru and you can see that tweet was in response to a question, appraisals vs assessors. Black folk get harmed on that side as well.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bfh0417: There are many whites in the same boat as blacks.


Not because of their race, they aren't.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neil jung: caguru: Weird... the only 2 appraisals I had they didn't enter the house. Is this something they only do in certain states?

If you found a bank in any state that didn't do an inspection including inside the house, I'm assuming they're stringing you along to steal your vital fluids because no bank would be that dumb when giving mortgages since '08.


I have never had an appraiser enter a house whether buying or selling. Never even met one. Have purchased 3 in NC and 2 in PA. Inspectors, yes, appraisers, no.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: jsmilky: skin color has nothing to do with it.

sorry, liberals.

Then what was the differentiating factor that would result in almost a 40% difference in appraisal value?


A different appraiser, one picked by the bank.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Elliot8654: jsmilky: skin color has nothing to do with it.

sorry, liberals.

Then what was the differentiating factor that would result in almost a 40% difference in appraisal value?

A different appraiser, one picked by the bank.


If 2 appraisers are 40% apart, they are  so ludicrously terrible at their job they should be fired on the spot.

And yet this happens regularly with multiple appraisers in different real estate markets.

So, what gives?
 
I Heart Grammar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

caguru: Weird... the only 2 appraisals I had they didn't enter the house. Is this something they only do in certain states?


Depends on your loan program. Some require a full interior/exterior inspection, some are 'drive by's'/exterior only. And still others are no appraisal needed and you get to sign a waiver at closing.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.